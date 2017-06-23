#50GreatestConcerts: Elvis, 1968

Presley's NBC 'comeback special' relaunched his career after years in Hollywood

“Elvis was hardly ever nervous,” says drummer D.J. Fontana, remembering the NBC special that relaunched Presley’s career after years in Hollywood. “But he was then.”

The highlight: an intimate sit-down set with his band, Fontana and guitarist Scotty Moore, that was almost like catching Elvis at the Louisiana Hayride back in 1954. “Performing with Elvis was amazing,” remembers Darlene Love, who sang backup for Presley on the show, “because we didn’t really know what to expect from him.”

Watch Elvis Presley perform “Heartbreak Hotel” during his 1968 comeback special: