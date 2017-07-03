Home » Features, News & Updates » #50GreatestConcerts: The Who, 1970

#50GreatestConcerts: The Who, 1970

Pete Townshend considered the crowd at the University of Leeds the greatest audience the band had played to

July 03, 2017

The Who. Left to right: Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Keith Moon, Pete Townshend. Photo: Jim Summaria/CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons

The Who. Left to right: Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Keith Moon, Pete Townshend. Photo: Jim Summaria/CC BY-SA 3.0/ Wikimedia Commons

After 1969’S rock opera Tommy, The Who wanted to return to their raw roots with a live album. Pete Townshend hated the recordings they made on their U.S. tour so much he threw them onto a bonfire.

But everything clicked back home in England, in front of 2,000 ravenous fans at the University of Leeds, where the band tore through 38 songs, including a nearly 15-minute “My Generation.” Townshend later called it “the greatest audience we’ve ever played to.”

Watch a few clips of The Who’s show at the University of Leeds in 1970:

