Alt-J to Perform at VH1 Supersonic 2018

The English indie rock band will return to Indian shores after three years in February

Oct 03, 2017

The English indie rock band Alt-J will return to Indian shores after three years in February Photo: Marcus Haney

Multi-genre music festival VH1 Supersonic – which takes place in Pune in February 2018 – announced today that U.K. indie band Alt-J will join their sixth edition’s lineup, which already includes American dancehall group Major Lazer.

Alt-J will return to India after three years. They last performed at event company Live Viacom 18’s Emerge Festival in 2015 in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. The band’s keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton told Rolling Stone India in an earlier interview about coming to India, “It was amazing, really. We’ve never really experienced that level of fan-ness. We felt like celebrities, which is pretty radical. It was really cool.”

While they faced some rain at their India debut in March in Bengaluru, Emerge rescheduled their Delhi NCR and Mumbai shows to May. Even then, their Mumbai show at Richardson and Cruddas was marred by long delays in entry for audiences. Let’s hope that this festival performance will go without any hitches.

The band will be in India to promote their 2017 release, Relaxer, on which the band paired reggae rhythms with heady brass and spiraling synths on songs such as “In Cold Blood.”

