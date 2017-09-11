Alternative Electronica Band The Backyard Shrooms Release Funky Debut Single ‘Groovin’

Share this:

Gurgaon-based band The Backyard Shrooms formed in 2014 when the members met through mutual friends. The band is made up of bassist Aditya Vashist, who also handles the MIDI pad, guitarist/vocalist Rankeerat Singh, guitarist/keyboardist Sarvejeet Singh and drummer Rahul Yadav. Initially, the group performed as Mufills, and released a couple of tracks under the name, but have since taken those down and revamped their sound. “Mufills sounded like cookies, till we actually had a cake called muffils and also the general [pronunciation] was terrible by people,” says bassist Vashist. “They called us mooflis, MILFS, muff-ills–when actually it is Mu-fills.”

Their debut single as The Backyard Shrooms, “Groovin,” is an exploration across genres, dipping its toes into funk, blues and psych rock. “The sound is very diverse,” says Vashist. “It simply means that I’ll be groovin’ no matter what comes my way. It’s an acknowledgement to the chaos around and the mindless solitude.”

The band recorded the song in Vashist’s bedroom studio. The bassist also produced and mixed the song, which was then sent to the U.K. to be mastered by Dave Blackman. The Backyard Shrooms don’t have a launch gig planned as yet, but are currently in the process of setting up gigs for September.

Stream “Groovin” below. Buy the song on iTunes and Spotify.

<a href="http://thebackyardshrooms.bandcamp.com/track/groovin">Groovin’ by The Backyard Shrooms</a>