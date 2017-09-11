Type to search

Alternative Electronica Band The Backyard Shrooms Release Funky Debut Single ‘Groovin’

The new track from the four-piece Gurgaon outfit combines blues, psych rock and ambient sounds

David Britto Sep 11, 2017

The Backyard Shrooms. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Gurgaon-based band The Backyard Shrooms formed in 2014 when the members met through mutual friends. The band is made up of bassist Aditya Vashist, who also handles the MIDI pad, guitarist/vocalist Rankeerat Singh, guitarist/keyboardist Sarvejeet Singh and drummer Rahul Yadav. Initially, the group performed as Mufills, and released a couple of tracks under the name, but have since taken those down and revamped their sound. “Mufills sounded like cookies, till we actually had a cake called muffils and also the general [pronunciation] was terrible by people,” says bassist Vashist.  “They called us mooflis, MILFS, muff-ills–when actually it is Mu-fills.”

Their debut single as The Backyard Shrooms, “Groovin,” is an exploration across genres, dipping its toes into funk, blues and psych rock. “The sound is very diverse,” says Vashist. “It simply means that I’ll be groovin’ no matter what comes my way. It’s an acknowledgement to the chaos around and the mindless solitude.”

The band recorded the song in Vashist’s bedroom studio. The bassist also produced and mixed the song, which was then sent to the U.K. to be mastered by Dave Blackman. The Backyard Shrooms don’t have a launch gig planned as yet, but are currently in the process of setting up gigs for September.

Also See  50 Greatest Concerts of the Last 50 Years

Stream “Groovin” below. Buy the song on iTunes and Spotify

