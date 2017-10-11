Type to search

News & Updates

Apple Music Partners With A.R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory to Open New Mac Labs

The two new Mac Labs at KMMC Chennai and the new campus in Mumbai will teach students to use music creation software Logic Pro X

Rolling Stone India
Rolling Stone India Oct 11, 2017

A.R. Rahman and Apple Music VP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue (center) announced the new Mac Labs today. Photo: Courtesy of Apple Music

Share this:

Apple Music and KM Music Conservatory have announced the opening of two new Mac Labs at KMMC’s existing Chennai and upcoming Mumbai campuses. The partnership is intended to create a space for music students to learn to create music using Logic Pro X, the professional music creation app designed by Apple for Mac.

“Apple Music and the KM Music Conservatory share a deep love in discovering, sharing and nurturing musical talent,” said Eddy Cue, Apple Music’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We’re proud to be supporting such an institution that is investing in the future arts and music community.”

Apple Music also announced its intention to fund 10 full-time music scholarships for students applying to KMMC from underprivileged backgrounds. KMMC, which was founded by veteran composer-producer A.R. Rahman, opened its doors in 2008 to students seeking a higher level education in music.

“Music is a healer for today’s world,” said Rahman. “The labs and scholarships at KMMC make an invaluable contribution to helping to develop the talents of tomorrow’s musicians and composers. For over 20 years, I’ve been a loyal Logic Pro user and am excited to be on this journey together with Apple.”

Share this:
Also See  Hear Pharrell's Sunny 'Despicable Me' Song 'There's Something Special'
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Pritam and the Politics of Bollywood Music
Nirmika Singh Mar 10
10 Stand-Out Moments from Global Citizen India Festival
Rolling Stone India Nov 21
Ani Choying Drolma: The Touring Nun
Ekta Mohta Oct 17
A.R. Rahman to Collaborate with YouTube Stars
Riddhi Chakraborty Aug 10
Editor’s Pick

Sign up for our mailing list
© 2017 Rolling Stone India. All Rights Reserved.
"