Apple Music Partners With A.R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory to Open New Mac Labs

Apple Music and KM Music Conservatory have announced the opening of two new Mac Labs at KMMC’s existing Chennai and upcoming Mumbai campuses. The partnership is intended to create a space for music students to learn to create music using Logic Pro X, the professional music creation app designed by Apple for Mac.

“Apple Music and the KM Music Conservatory share a deep love in discovering, sharing and nurturing musical talent,” said Eddy Cue, Apple Music’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “We’re proud to be supporting such an institution that is investing in the future arts and music community.”

Apple Music also announced its intention to fund 10 full-time music scholarships for students applying to KMMC from underprivileged backgrounds. KMMC, which was founded by veteran composer-producer A.R. Rahman, opened its doors in 2008 to students seeking a higher level education in music.

“Music is a healer for today’s world,” said Rahman. “The labs and scholarships at KMMC make an invaluable contribution to helping to develop the talents of tomorrow’s musicians and composers. For over 20 years, I’ve been a loyal Logic Pro user and am excited to be on this journey together with Apple.”