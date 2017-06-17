Aussie Metallers Twelve Foot Ninja to Tour India in October

The Melbourne-based band will make their debut in the country with performances in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi

Currently among the most diverse-sounding and fun bands in prog and alt metal, Melbourne metal act Twelve Foot Ninja heads to India later this year, between October 24th and 27th for a three-city tour, courtesy of artist/event company BlueTree.

After the launch of their debut album Silent Machine in 2012, Twelve Foot Ninja – comprising vocalist Kin Etik, drummer Shane Russell, guitarists Rohan Hayes and Steve Mackay and bassist Damon McKinnon – gained massive popularity in prog metal and rock circles, for songs like “Coming For You,” “One Hand Killing.” By the time they released their 2016 album Outlier, Twelve Foot Ninja had already accrued fans from tours and shows across Europe and the U.S., including a tour in 2013 supported by American-Indian prog metallers Skyharbor.

The band will follow their India tour with a headlining set at Kathmandu’s annual metal gathering, Silence Festival on October 28th. Organized by BlueTree’s Karan Mehta, Twelve Foot Ninja follow in a long list of names brought down to India in recent years – from Aussie prog band Karnivool to neo-jazz trio The Aristocrats to Polish post-rockers Tides From Nebula. Mehta says, “As BlueTree tours, the idea was always to bring down some fresh acts to the country and Twelve Foot Ninja’s versatile sound is definitely something we wanted everyone to experience live.” He adds that there are more announcements of international bands touring India “that should lay a foundation for such acts to regularly visit India”.

Venue, and supporting band details are yet to be announced. Buy tickets here. Stay tuned for more details.

Twelve Foot Ninja India Tour (Dates TBC)

October 24th/25th – TBC, Bengaluru

October 25th/26th – TBC, Mumbai

October 26th/27th – TBC, New Delhi

Watch the video for “One Hand Killing”

