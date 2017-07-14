Home » Artists, Features, Interviews, Music, News & Updates » K-Pop’s Biggest Boy Band BTS: ‘We Write About Things People Don’t Want to Say’

K-Pop’s Biggest Boy Band BTS: ‘We Write About Things People Don’t Want to Say’

Rap Monster, leader of the South Korean boy group, discusses their intense lyricism, addressing taboo topics, fan theories and Daler Mehndi

July 14, 2017

BTS_RIGHT vr

The Bangtan Boys. [L-R] Suga, Rap Monster, Jungkook, Jin, V, J-Hope and Jimin. Photo: Big Hit Entertainment

If you’re a millennial with an Internet connection, chances are, you have seen the letters ‘BTS’ flood your social media timeline at least once in the last few months. Tidbits of information about the Bangtan Boys (also called Beyond the Scene and labeled as “South Korea’s biggest boy group” by publications) make numerous rounds on the Internet everyday—articles from prestigious publications gush about numerous accolades (their recent Billboard Top Social Artist victory over pop giants Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez is a common favorite) and the awe around the seven-member group’s Herculean social media power often precedes their music itself.

After six months of trying to score a conversation with the group that Time magazine declared as one of the most influential artists on social media, it’s a little surreal to receive a confirmation. When the day arrived for the conversation with Kim Namjoon aka Rap Monster, the main rapper and leader of BTS, it went from dreamlike to nerve-wracking. However when we finally do connect via Skype, he takes the lead and breaks the ice immediately, asking how I’m doing and, “What time is it there?” It is 6:33 pm in Mumbai to Seoul’s 10 pm and just like that, talking to him is the easiest thing in the world.

A lot of the time BTS’ seven members– Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook– serve as the gateway for most people discovering the glittering world of K-pop. They are the biggest hook in the recent fad of reaction videos on YouTube and while many fans feel it’s just a way for YouTubers to glom off the group’s fame, it’s also the number one method to blow “Gangnam Style”-influenced stereotypes right out of the water; the power-packed, gleaming music video for their 2015 single “Dope” or 2016’s baroque-infused “Blood, Sweat and Tears” are prime examples of South Korea’s commitment to stellar music production, after all. However, as Rap Monster explains, becoming a bridge between cultures is not a simple task. “We never expected that, you know,” he says, adding that while it’s an honor, it’s a lot of responsibility for a group who are all still in their early twenties. “If we are the first ones to be introduced to people in the West and India and Europe, it makes us think, ‘Okay we should be greater’.” With the influence the group has on the global music scene currently and as representatives of their country, the pressure is immense. “We feel the weight. It’s quite heavy.”

So why is BTS in particular catching so much attention in comparison to groups like EXO, BlackPink, GOT7 and Twice, especially since there are a plethora of Korean artists to choose from? “I still didn’t figure out what exactly it was,” admits Rap Monster. It’s impossible to pinpoint one single reason– there are even differences between the way Korean audiences consume entertainment versus the way international audiences do. “I think international audiences are more sensitive to trends,” he says. “[They know] about what’s going on Billboard, in pop music… In Korea, since there are so many Korean artists in K-pop right now, I think it’s mainly a difference in taste [in genres/style.]” He explains that K-pop is a total art package: music, lyrics, storylines, music videos and choreography mixed with daily experiences via YouTube vlogs, tweets and posts on V-Live (a Korean live streaming app). It’s often the right combination of these things that get an artist noticed. “Since we write stories of our own and we try to communicate face to face to not just the Korean audiences but also the international audiences, I really think that helped us. But I’m still finding out actually!” he says with a laugh.

BTS' Rap Monster at Seoul Music Awards, 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BTS’ Rap Monster at Seoul Music Awards, 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BTS have proven that while this formula may sound simple on paper, it’s a tough road to actually get to the top spot as a Daesang-winner, and that too as a group the public didn’t expect much from at the beginning. Although they debuted in 2013 with 2 Kool For Skool, the group only caught South Korea’s attention in 2015 with 화양연화 (Hwayang-yeonhwa) or The Most Beautiful Moment In Life series. The two-part album offered raw lyricism and intense storylines which took a different trajectory from the hip-hop/bubblegum pop saturation in the K-pop industry and surprised audiences with rock and R&B-infused takes on heavier topics like politics, depression, suicide and loneliness. The music videos for the singles “I Need U” and “Run” from the album were particularly career-defining, allowing the group to tear away from the flashy superficiality of the “big house, cars, big rings” trope [lyrics from their 2013 debut single “No More Dream.”] Suddenly they were no longer ‘just another boy group’ trying to make it big; they morphed into a mirror to societal realities.

Rap Monster turns to Star Wars to explain the reasoning behind this transition. “Stars Wars came out tens of years ago, but a dad and his son still go to the theater to see [it],” he says. “It’s not just like a five-year or a 10-year thing, you know what I mean? So our company knew that and they always told us about how important it is to make a world like Star Wars or Marvel [did].” BTS understood they’d have to create a legacy, a storyline that would resonate with audiences long after they themselves were gone. Rap Monster explains that before making a music video, the entire group sits down with their label to discuss where the story will go. “There are characters, seven different characters in the videos, so we try to not be so far away from our real characteristics and our real life. We’re always [discussing] our experiences, our hardships and our sadness and that really helps in coming up with the character in the videos.” While the larger concept is crafted by their label Big Hit Entertainment, the boys ensure that their individual stories are communicated as accurately as possible.

When it comes to solo endeavors, the group are given even more free reign. RM (2015) and Agust D (2016), Rap Monster and bandmate Suga’s respective solo debut mixtapes, took it a step further and let fans glimpse the core of who they are. Suga especially dove into his personal battles with social anxiety and depression, topics that idols don’t usually open up about. I ask Rap Monster if he ever gets afraid of the possible consequences of bringing out something so personal on a public platform and he doesn’t hesitate when he answers, “Honestly speaking, I’m always afraid of it.” He explains that there are so many opinions people have and with the rise of keyboard warriors and critics in more recent years, the group needs to be aware of the weight of their words. “There are tons of different kinds of tastes, thoughts and opinions so when I try to say something, I always think, ‘What if somebody hates on this, or makes this a huge problem worldwide since we have some power on an international level?’” he says. “But we cannot stop because this is what we do and it’s what we want to say.” Rap Monster explains that the group consults professionals from their company and other experts from various fields before they release anything, but he is firm in the assurance that BTS will not stop singing about topics people prefer to stay away from. “I don’t think I’m always right, or that I’m the one who can explain everything. I’m just a man who wants to be better and make better things. That’s it.”

Most entertainment companies in South Korea tend to be careful about what they allow their artists to say and songs often stay clear of topics around politics, depression and suicide. It’s a similar climate within India, the process a little more self-restrictive; artists rarely want to write about their own mental health or the government or political situations (there were rumors that their 2017 comeback track “Spring Day” was centered around South Korea’s tragic Sewol Ferry disaster, a topic artists were often blacklisted for discussing.) Rap Monster feels that Big Hit Entertainment’s prerogative to grant the boys lyrical freedom is one of the key reasons for the attention BTS is currently receiving. “We try to stay raw. We can’t be 100 percent raw because we are still idols in Korea, but we try to make our own stories and write about things people don’t want to say. We still make our mixtapes and produce tracks… I think that’s one of the most important things to BTS and maybe to [the group’s fan club] A.R.M.Y. too.”

This thought process led to the birth of a three-year storyline and alternate universe within numerous music videos, short films, photoshoots and album art. The release of their sophomore full-length studio album Wings in 2016 propelled the mythos to new heights, pushed the seven characters of The Most Beautiful Moment In Life from reality into surrealism and allowed symbolism to run rampant; there were underlying hints about lies, temptation, knowledge, love, life and death and everything from biblical references to Greek mythology were fair game. You Never Walk Alone, Wings’ 2017 reissue, was no exception; fans were sent into a tizzy, dedicating several hours of their lives to deciphering what it all meant, creating numerous theories on YouTube every time BTS dropped anything new. When it comes to these fan theories, Rap Monster immediately shares how impressed he is with fans’ attention to detail. “Actually, I’ve seen some and I don’t know who it was, but there was a video– like an interpretation of the whole thing– that was really close.” He doesn’t remember who made it, but it definitely shocked him. “I think they’re getting too smart and too talented,” he says with a laugh.

We talk a little more about BTS’ relationship with their fans, the ever-dedicated and powerful A.R.M.Y (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth) and Rap Monster’s tone is fond. “When we go abroad and they shake our hands or in the letters when they’re saying ‘Namjoon, you changed my life,’ or ‘Your song inspired me’… That was one of the biggest things that kept my energy for years,” he recalls. He explains that when there are times he feels like he can’t go on in this industry, he thinks about A.R.M.Y. “Their voices that say, ‘All your songs, all your lyrics changed me, changed my life and made me chase my dream again…’ I see that and I just cannot quit. I really appreciate that. They are changing my life by saying I changed their lives.” Perhaps that’s another reason they have such a powerful fandom and sold-out tours no matter which country they head to; they give back love as equally as they get it. In fact I tell him about a brilliant fan-made video I came across recently and he immediately asks for a link, his interest in A.R.M.Y.’s projects a 100 percent genuine.

As for what comes next, it’s no surprise that BTS are determined to outdo themselves. Their recent English rebranding to adopt the full-form ‘Beyond The Scene’ is an indicator that the members are gearing up for a new artistic chapter in their lives and ready to proceed as international artists. Their own work has set the bar high and Rap Monster divulges a little bit about the group’s thought processes when making new music; while they do have the freedom to express themselves, a large part of it does include keeping their audiences in mind and how to best cater to them. “So it’s not 100 percent for me or like my kind of thing,” admits Rap Monster. “But it’s still fun to work as a producer for the team because there are good vocalists like Jungkook and Jimin, V and Jin.” Another interesting note he adds is that they also have to think about how well the song would translate onstage, while producing and writing it. “In my expression I would say we try to ‘see’ the song when we make it because we have to think about the performance later.”

BTS group_LEFT vr_2

BTS’ recent English rebranding to adopt the full-form ‘Beyond The Scene’ is an indicator that the members are gearing up for a new artistic chapter in their lives.

BTS’ arsenal of music spans a vast number of genres including pop (“Dope,” “Fire”), hip-hop (“Cyphers Pt 1-4”), alternative R&B (“Save Me”), moombahton (“Blood, Sweat and Tears”), jazz (“Stigma”, “House of Cards”) and more. Personally, Rap Monster’s base is hip hop and R&B, but he wants to branch out and experiment even more. “I’m thinking about bringing Korean traditional instruments to our sound so that we can introduce the original Korean things to the people in the world,” he says. “It’s just my individual opinion, but that’s one of my wishes.” There are tentative plans for new solo material as well. “I’m making songs and some of them… I think it’s good,” he says. “RM took a short time because I didn’t make the beats. But for the next one I want to make songs from scratch.” He is assures me that he will indeed release solo work, but whether it’ll be a mixtape or an album or on SoundCloud is still a mystery to him. He instead shifts the spotlight to J-Hope, the third rapper in the group. “J-Hope is working on his mixtape. I think that’s next for us.” There’s no date yet, but Rap Monster reveals things are looking good. “I’ve listened to a couple of songs and I really liked it.”

When the conversation turns to India, Rap Monster laments the fact that BTS haven’t had the chance to visit yet. “It’s very famous here. We see it in textbooks, in fairytales. So we got so many fantasies; the mystery, the Taj Mahal, the beautiful people…” He lists the usual things foreigners often hear about our country but suddenly, in true BTS fashion, there’s something he says that catches me off-guard. “I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’,” he says about the very random 1998 Punjabi pop mega-hit by Daler Mehndi that went viral before ‘going viral’ was a thing.

“It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student when I was 14.” We both laugh about it and compare the track’s meme-age value to “Gangnam Style” and it hits me that besides our professions and locations, as people we’re not that different. Relatability has always been a key part of BTS’ appeal, but an actual conversation with their very down-to-earth leader makes me understand what that truly means. Perhaps there is no need to analyze the big ‘why’ behind the fame because it could all just be as simple as this: they’re a bunch of talented, hilarious guys with a winning work ethic, a supportive label and a fandom that won’t quit on them. Regardless of language barriers, fans tend to see a bit of themselves in BTS and India is no exception; I tell him about the requests Vh1 India has been bombarded with on Twitter to air BTS’ tracks on television in India and he is surprised but happy. “I hope that BigHit is planning to go to India,” Rap Monster says, adding that while they’ve traveled to several countries the globe, India is one place they’ve been eager to explore for a long time. “Maybe we’ll be there soon. So let’s meet in India.”

All photos courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment.

Watch BTS’ video for “Not Today” below:

  • Kim Bebe

    Nice one!!! It’s been awhile since I read a piece so long. My momma will be proud. lol

  • 후리야

    Thank you <3

  • Queenrj

    Loved the article. I think you understand very well why they are so famous righ now and why, we Armys, love them so much. I’m from Brazil, but I feel them so close and can relate so much with them and their lives. That’s the secret. ♥

  • duardo

    Great article <3

  • Moulya

    This is by far the best article and truly shows who and what Bangtan is..thank you so much from the bottom of my heart

  • Jamel

    This is a really amazing and insightful article! It’s always interesting to read about other people’s perspective on Bts and to learn more about Namjoon. He has such a great mind and personality. What really struck me hard was the Star Wars reference and how they want to leave a legacy. I never thought about it that way, there’s always something new to learn about bts! I can surely say they are making history and will be remembered for a long time. Thank you for the interview!

    • Mochiki

      I agree!

  • Harsha A.

    Really lovely and intuitive article! The words used by the writer were just right. Thank you for your efforts to cater to Indian ARMYs out there!

    Although… which fan project caught the attention of the writer’s eyes? Hahah, curious!

  • Ozukum

    Oh God! Thank you so much for this. It really is a great article. I really enjoyed it

  • Bramblefae

    This is a *wonderful* write up! Thank you so much for your hard work!

  • Saaya

    I think this could be my favourite article about BTS! I’m Indian but I don’t live in India so I had no idea about their popularity there; this makes me so happy! I wonder if I could expect BTS to be the first to hold a K-Pop concert there? I’d rush back hahah! Dear, thanks for the great work! 😀 ❤️

  • mae

    thank you for sharing this wonderful interview! i loved the flow of the piece,it shows that it was well researched and i’m glad there’s new information or perspective there that was included (it kinda got tiring to read all the articles about bts cos it ends up always saying the same thing). i’m truly grateful to the author!

  • Jyoti Lawrence

    Thank you Rolling Stone India for this amazing article…Amazing write up…Now at least more people will recognize these amazingly talented boys and appreciate them…And the fact they recognize us is amazing as well…This opens doors for so many other Kpop artists considering India as a market for their music…I hope that they could really come to India, if not for a concert then at least a fan meet…Indian ARMYs would be more than happy…BTS hwaiting!!! ARMYs hawaiting!!!

  • Lydia VA

    THANK YOU FOR interviewing BTS, they are indeed down to earth guys, very talented, and hard working. Their concepts have so much depth, and truly amazing. They don’t release just a song but a story that relates with people.

  • Sanjana

    I am really happy bts recognized india. Bts indian army is waiting for you. Army fighting

  • Samaira

    This is literally one the best articles!!!Thank you so much ❤❤

  • Ray Kim

    Thank you soooo much for doing this

  • Таня Генова

    WorldWide BTS!!!

  • Subterfuge01

    Amazing article! Not like a lot of others that are only filled with fluff for fangirls (and boys) to ekkkk out over. It had a lot of depth and information into who BTS is, which I really enjoyed. Thank You!

  • Miche

    This article is written so well 😮 Not just because I like BTS, there’s really something about your writing that’s elegant and flows nicely that some of the others who wrote articles about BTS lack…

    ARMY really appreciates that you took the time to interview them, thank you! A lot of the points in the article were spot-on. If you ask us why we like BTS– they’re really likeable people lol. They share things with us that let us feel close to them, and their comedy is gold. When you’re in a low point in your life, BTS becomes your best friends and ARMY becomes your family, and these two groups will pick you up until you’re a-ok again. In addition, their music forces you to learn, research, analyze things… but it makes it fun. Thanks to Spring Day, I actually paid attention to the Korean election. WINGS made everyone in ARMY read the book “Demian” and analyze a painting. Then we discuss these things and it’s so interesting! You should check out Twitter in the days after a BTS release; even for a seemingly random music video, there’ll be thousands of theories or picture analyses. It’s a really fun time for everyone and I can’t help but think BTS is training ARMY to be detectives so they can form their own FBI team and take over the world lolol.

    Another thing is that their company BigHit is awesome! A lot of fans will hate their idol’s companies for just exploiting the fans for as much money as possible (example: G-Dragon sold a plastic red USB for $30 USD with shipping. The USB didnt even have his song, it just had a link to the song. His fans were pissed but still bought it). But BigHit has made so many great decisions about BTS and given them freedom. In June, everyday from 4th-11th we trended a hashtag celebrating one member. But on the 12th, we trended #ThankYouBigHitFromARMYs. I think this kind of friendship between the artist, the fandom, and the company is important.

    This is a bit unrelated but I knew that Rapmon song-reference was going to happen lolol (though I haven’t heard that song in years). It always happens and makes me feel guilty!! He says something in English and I kinda brush it off as “he’s struggling for words” or “he’s saying a cliche” but then suddenly he ends with something so perfect, so thoughtful, and you realize he’s completely conscious of what he’s saying.

    This has become too long, oops! To summarize, thank you for writing this article, it was enjoyable to read, and I look forward to reading more of your writing in the future! ^^

    • WAEWAE.

      Well said!

    • BlueSky

      Nice comment)

  • BlueSky

    So nice interview. Thank you for your great work) With love from Russian Siberia!)

  • Ray Kim

    This is by far the most insightful article i read about BTS after the Billboard win. To the writer and Rolling Stone India I would like to say “This article is simply amazing it stays true to its core, thank you so much for doing this, you have no idea what this means to Indian Armys, thank you sooo sooo much. It just can not be put in words”.
    Every interview reinforces that BTS is so humble no matter what, and them wanting to grow as artist spirit never dies, for them its not about fame but rightfully able to connect to the masses. With being influential worldwide comes lots of responsibilities and they understand that. I love it every time BTS members lets ARMYs know how much we mean to them and how we are growing up together, how we are breaking the shackles of the society to live, to dream, to make dreams come true. BTS let us know that the world may not be a beautiful place to stay but its definitely worth living for, they never let our fighting spirit die. I wont say they are the greatest band ever but definitely a band with know i and millions& millions of other Armys can soulfully relate to.

  • Cecília Carvalho

    I DON’T HAVE ENOUGH VOCABULARY IN ENGLISH TO EXPRESS HOW MUCH I LOVED THIS.

    I LOOOOVEEEEEDDD IIIIIIIIT AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

    Thank you so much for this. It is so great to see how you actually related to them besides just researching. This seemed like a good interview for both of you and I’m rly happy about that (if that makes sense, heh)

    Great article!

  • btslover

    I think this might be one of my favorite articles about BTS i’ve read so far, very thoughtful and insightful. To us, ARMY it just reconfirms why we love BTS and to the person who doesn’t know BTS well it really give them a sense of who BTS is and the many reasons they are so popular. While everyone is trying to figure out “why” they are so popular by over analyzing and making it complicated he keeps it simple.

  • zerocaloriejin

    Thank you for this article, even after trying so many times to get in! I just want to say to writer-nim that you did a great job in giving us a very insightful article. We’re so thirsty for it, even after so many interviews that are fun but also silly, it’s nice to actually read something like this.
    This article got me so emo on so many levels!!!!! Keep it up BTS~ Also, I hope BTS sees Classical Musicians react videos because I want them to know how we appreciate not just them, but also their music.RM, if you’re reading this, please know that i’m one of those people who’s life has been changed by BTS. I hope BTS keeps on going and achieving greater heights!!

  • Anna Martin

    Star Wars and marvel references left me in awe.. bighit BTS are truly geniuses

  • Jimin

    Great Article ,,,, ❤️BTS Army from San Antonio Texas

  • viviana angelo

    Wow!….whoever wrote this piece deserves a standing ovation…I myself might’ve clapped after reading the article. But, the real MVP here is Namjoon for gracefully carrying on the interview, highlighting all the members equally and just being a genuine leader. I have ran out of words to describe how amazing Namjoon is and how insightful he is. BTS is making history as we know it and I’m proud that they’re still humble in spite of their growing popularity

  • Cinthia Ro

    Wow great publication, good job to the profensional Riddhi Chakraborty, thanks. My Leader is amazing

  • Cinthia Ro

    Saludos desde Argentina, muy buen Artículo.

  • Wendilynn Kerezman

    Excellent article. Very well done. BTS isn’t a bias group of mine, but I have several friends who are crazy about them. What strikes me so much about them as an “outsider” who loves kpop is how they have managed to be friends with their listeners. And when they are feeling naughty they make love to them. lol They have an amazing work ethic and work hard to stay humble and that makes them likeable.

  • Megha

    Ahh.. thanks for doing this.. i have been following bts gor more than 2 years n this made my day.. thank u

  • Indivíduo Culposo

    Thank you!!

  • suri

    The last paragraph about relatability suddenly hits me why I’m such a huge fan of these boys. They don’t portray themselves as perfect human being but rather a bunch of guys who are trying to adjust to better themselves in this ever evolving world. The support they have for each other, their humbleness, their work ethics are really admirable. Kudos Rolling Stone India! Great article indeed. (P/S: Perhaps you guys could persuade Vh1 to play their music videos on television. It will be amazing, I’m sure 😉 )

  • Literally Felicity

    “When we go abroad and they shake our hands or in the letters when they’re saying ‘Namjoon, you changed my life,’ or ‘Your song inspired me’… That was one of the biggest things that kept my energy for years,” he recalls. He explains that when there are times he feels like he can’t go on in this industry, he thinks about A.R.M.Y. “Their voices that say, ‘All your songs, all your lyrics changed me, changed my life and made me chase my dream again…’ I see that and I just cannot quit. I really appreciate that. They are changing my life by saying I changed their lives.”

    THIS. IS. WHY. I. STAN. BTS. THEY. CARE. FOR. US. SO. MUCH.

  • JustAddSuga

    Wow. This is a beautiful article! It was so nice to read a interview with depth. It’s definitely one of the best articles on BTS that I’ve read. Well done, Riddhi Chakraborty. Thank you so much!
    Namjoon is such a sweet, intelligent, caring person I’m glad you got to talk to him and get to know a little better the man and group that we love so much! I always love hearing what he has to say. ♥

  • Literally Felicity

    Sameeee

  • Literally Felicity

    This article deserve more recognition, it’s so detailed and accurate whilst still being entertaining, very good writing indeed, been long since I read a good article, feels like a breath of fresh air after reading so many trashy buzzfeed articles. GG OP

  • Aza Syn

    Namjoon is allows capturing the interviewers hearts with his sincerity and humility is it any wonder why we love our leader

  • Tamires Raquelle

    This is such a good article!

