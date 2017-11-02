Type to search

Home Flashbox Movies & TV News & Updates

Beyonce Cast as Nala in Disney’s ‘Lion King’ Remake

Donald Glover will voice Simba, James Earl Jones to reprise 1994 role as Mufasa

Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone Nov 02, 2017

Beyoncé last voiced a character in the 2013 animated movie, 'Epic.' Photo: Press Image

Share this:

Disney’s Lion King remake will feature the voices of Beyoncé and Donald Glover in the lead roles (Nala, Simba, respectively). Jon Favreau, who directed the Jungle Book remake, is directing the Lion King movie. The release date is set for June 19, 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Beyoncé last voiced a character in the 2013 animated movie, Epic. Previously, she performed in a variety of movies including Austin Powers in Goldmember,Dreamgirls and Obsessed

The new Lion King will also feature the voices of notable actors and comedians such as John Oliver (voicing Zazu), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Keegan-Michael Key (hyena) and Eric Andrea (Azizi). James Earl Jones, who voiced the lead role of Mufasa in Disney’s landmark 1994 original, will reprise his role in the remake. 

“It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” Favreau in a statement.

 

Share this:
Also See  Vijay Nair: ‘Weekender 2017 Twice as Bigger, to Focus on Curated Music Acts, Not Comedy’
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Watch Beyonce’s Female-Empowering ‘Freedom’ Video
Ryan Reed Oct 12
Jay-Z, Beyonce Name Their Twins Rumi and Sir: Report
Althea Legaspi Jul 03
Jay Z Details New Album ‘4:44’
Jon Blistein Jun 19
Beyoncé Gives Birth to Twins
Brittany Spanos Jun 19
Editor’s Pick

Sign up for our mailing list
© 2017 Rolling Stone India. All Rights Reserved.
"