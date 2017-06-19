Beyoncé Gives Birth to Twins

'Lemonade' creator portrayed pregnancy in elaborate Instagram photo shoots in 2017

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z welcomed a set of twins to their family. The singer gave birth earlier his week, according to multiple sources close to the couple, both Us Weekly and People report; the twins’ gender has not been confirmed.

The twins join five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Carters announced the pregnancy through an elaborate photo shoot posted on Instagram in February.

Less than two weeks after posting her official announcement as well as an underwater maternity shoot, Beyoncé gave a gorgeous, gilded performance at the Grammy Awards, marking her first public appearance since confirming that she was expecting the twins. The same night, the couple released a new song with DJ Khaled titled “Shining” where they referenced their yet-to-be born children.

Though she carried on with her Grammy performance, the singer did cancel her headlining appearance at Coachella ahead of the April festival. Her “Telephone” and “Video Phone” collaborator Lady Gaga stepped in to replace her. Still, the singer has kept a very public profile since the announcement, posting various videos and photos of herself while pregnant and appearing courtside at basketball games with her husband and eldest child. She celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-nominated and Peabody-winning album Lemonade by announcing a new scholarship program for young women at select universities as well as a massive box set, complete with a 600-page hardcover book.

Meanwhile, Jay Z has announced a string of festival appearances for fall, including his own Made in America festival alongside sister-in-law Solange. He will also headline Austin City Limits and New York City’s Meadows Festival.