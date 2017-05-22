Billboard Music Awards 2017: Complete Winners List

Drake wins big at annual show, other top winners included Beyoncé, Twenty One Pilots Each, The Chainsmokers

While the annual Billboard Music Awards are more known for their live performances than actual awards, music’s biggest stars, including Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, BTS and Ed Sheeran, all gathered to accept such awards as Top Artist, Top Social Media Artist and Top-Selling Song. Here’s a full rundown of all the Billboard Music Award winners. Rolling Stone will be updating this list as awards come in. The bold name indicates the winner.

Top Artist:

Drake

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Zayn

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Twenty One Pilots

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Justin Bieber

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Beyonce

Adele

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

Twenty One Pilots

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Beyonce

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Drake

The Chainsmokers

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

Drake

The Chainsmokers

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Twenty One Pilots

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Drake

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

Drake

J. Cole

Desiigner

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

Kenny Chesney

Luke Bryan

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Twenty One Pilots

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

Juan Gabriel

J Balvin

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Jekalyn Carr

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Rap Album:

Drake, Views

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Country Album:

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Top Latin Album:

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2

J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Top Christian Album:

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann, One Way

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Desiigner, “Panda”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Top Country Song:

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song:

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song:

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song:

Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will”

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:

Travis Greene, “Made A Way”

Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”