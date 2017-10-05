Blasterjaxx: ‘It Was Really Great to be Back in Such An Amazing Country’

The Dutch electronic duo on their latest India tour, upcoming releases and more

Last month Dutch electronic duo Blasterjaxx, which comprises Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf, were back in India since they last performed in the country in 2015. The duo played two shows, at the JW Marriott in Bengaluru (September 23rd) and Hylife Arena in Hyderabad (September 24th).

Having collaborated with the likes of David Guetta, Afrojack and Hardwell, Blasterjaxx have catapulted themselves as one of the biggest names in the EDM market with hits such as “Mystica,” “All I Ever Wanted,” and “Temple” among others.

We caught up with Blasterjaxx after their two-city tour where they told us about how they prepare for a set, the reception in both cities and what they have in store for the rest of the year.

Here is an excerpt from our interview with Jongkind:

How was your experience performing in India?

It was really great to be back in such an amazing country. The people are always so welcoming, and the fan base we have in India is amazing. There was one fan that took a 26-hour train ride to come see us, that’s really touching.

What was the crowd reception like in both cities?

The crowd was insane. They were really enthusiastic. Both shows were sold out, which is always great. Had an awesome weekend!

What did your setlist largely contain?

We always try to adapt the set to the region where we play. This includes playing local songs of which we make a Blasterjaxx bootleg. Last weekend we played a bootleg of Punjabi for example, the crowd was going crazy.

When could we expect you back in India, and would you consider adding more cities to a future tour?

We hope to be back soon and have a little more time to explore the country a bit more, and visit some other cities as well.

What’s next for Blasterjaxx in terms of performances and releases?

We have a new release scheduled on October 6th. The track is called “Bizarre” and it’s a really cool vocal track. Also we’re busy with the preparations of our Maxximize Label Night during the Amsterdam Dance Event in October; it’s going to be a crazy night with (Australian house DJ) Timmy Trumpet, (American electronic duo) Breathe Carolina, (Dutch electro house producer) MOTi and many more on the lineup. So if you’re around, come to Bitterzoet on October 18th. [Also] make sure to keep an eye on our socials to stay up to date about upcoming Indian show dates!