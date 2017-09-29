Blue Blood to Open for Dream Theater in India Next Week

Share this:

Ten days ahead of American prog rock/metal stalwarts Dream Theater’s India debut, concert organizer Opium Events has announced that Mumbai prog rock band Blue Blood will play an opening set.

Blue Blood, who came together in 2015, comprises vocalist Chintoo Bhosle, guitarists Siddhesh Borkar and Arnold Phillips, bassist Kunal Kambli and drummer Cyrus Gorimar (also from heavy metallers Brahma and founder of Opium Events).

Influenced by everyone from alt-metallers Alter Bridge to Metallica and hard rock acts such as Nickelback and Godsmack, Blue Blood released their debut album Fly in September last year, including a music video for “Coming Back to You.” The band, who recently performed at AIIMS in New Delhi, describe their typical show as “heavy, melodic and progressive.”

Of course, the band is tasked with the job of warming up an audience who are waiting on Dream Theater’s three-hour set as part of their Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour, but Gorimar says it’s not a concern about how an opening band is received. “This is the best place where you showcase your talent and originality. As long as you are confident nothing can deter your performance,” the drummer says. It might just be a cakewalk for showrunner Gorimar, considering he’s been behind the kit for Brahma when they’ve opened for everyone from guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani in 2005, Brazilian metallers Sepultura in 2007 and thrash metal veterans Slayer in 2012.

Watch the video for "Coming Back To You."


