Clinton Cerejo and Swarathma Announce Joint Tour

The Ananthaal frontman, co-vocalist Bianca Gomes and Bengaluru folk rockers kick off a five-city tour to promote new collaboration “Agla Savera”

On their first ever studio collaboration, “Agla Savera,” there’s composer-singer Clinton Cerejo’s knack for pop coupled with Bengaluru rockers Swarathma’s folk roots and Mumbai-based singer Bianca Gomes’ powerful vocals, a brand new sound which drives each artist into exploring a new side to themselves.

“Working with Clinton Cerejo was a huge learning experience than just being a creative one,” says Swarathma guitarist Varun Murali. “It pushed me immensely on so many levels.” He adds that he was glad for the experience and would not hesitate to collaborate again. While Gomes and Cerejo have worked together before on several tracks like “Mauje Naina” (2012) and “Ikka Dukka” (2016) – in addition to being part of multi-genre trio Ananthaal – the addition of Swarathma to the mix was a welcome challenge, especially when it came to blending Gomes’ style with Vasu Dixit’s earthy vocal range.

“Bianca and I have collaborated on a lot of songs and it made sense to create a pop track that would be a slight departure from what Swarathma and I are used to doing”, said Cerejo in a statement. “We really enjoyed working with Swarathma, who are mad bunch of guys to hang out and make music with.”

The tour will feature a setlist with material from both Cerejo and Swarathma’s repertoire and begins in Bangalore on June 24th before heading to Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi and concluding in Kolkata on July 8th.

Agla Savera Tour dates:

June 24th, Bangalore, The Humming Tree

June 28th, Mumbai, AntiSocial Khar

June 30th, Pune, The High Spirits Café

July 7th, New Delhi, AntiSocial Hauz Khas

July 8th, Kolkata, Someplace Else

Watch a preview of “Agla Savera” below: