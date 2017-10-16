Type to search

Home Flashbox News & Updates Videos

Contest: Win ZOD! Club Wear Gift Vouchers Worth ₹2499

In a venture to promote their 2017 Autumn Winter Collection, win yourself a freebie

Rolling Stone India
Rolling Stone India Oct 16, 2017

Here’s your chance to win a gift voucher worth ₹2499 from Zod! Club Wear to promote their 2017 Autumn Winter Collection

Share this:

Here’s your chance to win a gift voucher worth ₹2499 from ZOD! Club Wear to promote their 2017 Autumn Winter Collection.

All you need to do is spot the cover star from one of Rolling Stone India’s issues earlier this year in the latest commercial by ZOD! Club Wear. Five lucky winners will walk away with gift vouchers from the clothing brand.

Share this article on Facebook or Twitter with the hash tag #SpotTheCoverStar with your answer. The contest is only open to people based in India and closes this Friday, October 20th.

Watch the video below:

Share this:
Also See  Exclusive Premiere: Chillwave Artist Cowboy and Sailor Man’s Multi-Hued ‘Flying Colours’
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

SulaFest 2017 Offers Rising Artists Chance to Join their Lineup
Rolling Stone India Jan 17
SulaFest 2017 Offers Rising Artists Chance to Join their Lineup
Rolling Stone India Dec 30
Parx Anthem Hunt Won by Bengaluru Musician Abhilash Lakra
Rolling Stone India Oct 05
Raghu Dixit: ‘Remember, It’s a Marathon and Not a Sprint’
Rolling Stone India Jul 07
Editor’s Pick

Sign up for our mailing list
© 2017 Rolling Stone India. All Rights Reserved.
"