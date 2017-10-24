Damian Marley on 5 Great Reggae Protest Songs

In this song Capleton is talking about Jamaica, which of course is more than just a city. As the birthplace of Rastafari, Jamaica will always have a strong connection to His Majesty himself and Jah people. In that sense it is a holy city for the faithful. The lyrics to this song are really blazing a fire on all the corruption that’s going on behind the scenes, and speaking to the crime and violence that so often happens in such a blessed place. That’s why Capleton says “They want to turn it inna Cowboy Town,” almost like a Wild West shootout. Jamaica is a country of great extremes – you can have the most amazing experiences with some really good people and you can also have the complete opposite of that.

Cham, “Ghetto Story”

This is another song by Dave Kelly, the producer who wrote “Look Into My Eyes” and many more great dancehall songs. The whole story here is very real, in terms of the way some youths may travel with their family to the U.S. and they get in a position to send down some guns or whatever else. I did not grow up in the ghetto, but my family has always been in touch with both downtown and uptown. I’ve had a few friends along the way, good people living a hard life who got themselves into difficult situations like this. This song is extremely relatable to real things that happen. And I just love all the little details, how the boy’s hair is never combed and he refuses to take a bath. I always like songs that bring you into the story they’re telling with those kinds of tangible details. You can feel it.