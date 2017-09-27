Demi Lovato Announces Personal Documentary Coming to YouTube

Share this:

Demi Lovato will unveil a new documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, October 17th on YouTube. The feature-length film will find the pop star sharing “never before told stories and personal footage that reveal a raw and intimate look into her life.”

Simply Complicated will follow Lovato as she makes her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, and reflects on a career filled with triumphs and setbacks. The singer will open up about her battles with an eating disorder and substance abuse, as well as her quest to get sober while serving as a judge on The X Factor. The pop star will also discuss her romantic life, including the end of her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama and being single for the first time in her life.

“My fans have been on this journey with me since I was eight years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life,” Lovato said. “As I embark on a new journey both personally and professionally, it was important to me to create this documentary with a platform that would allow me to continue to bring my story directly to my fans.”

Lovato will release Tell Me You Love Me September 29th. The album marks the pop star’s sixth studio release and follows her 2015 LP Confident. Lovato previewed the album with four tracks, “Sexy Dirty Love,” “You Don’t Do It for Me Anymore,” “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Tell Me You Love Me.”