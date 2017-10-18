Could Ed Sheeran Cancel His India Show?

“A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future,” singer posted on Instagram

Earlier this week, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran injured himself in a bicycle accident in London.

The latest mishap in Sheeran’s long list of injuries–who has in the past been gashed by a sword, sliced opened his hand with a beer bottle and nearly lost a foot after getting burnt by lava from a volcano–has this time however jeopardized the Asia leg of his Divide Tour.

On his to-do list is also the Mumbai show which is scheduled to take place on November 19th. Since the singer-songwriter last performed in the country in 2015, his fan base in India has grown by leaps and bounds. Those new fans along with the diehards may now need to come to terms with either the concert being canceled or postponed unless Sheeran recovers in time.

“A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future. Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that,” the singer posted on Instagram earlier today.

Concert organizers for the Mumbai gig, BookMyShow, were unavailable to share an official quote on whether the “Shape Of You” singer’s show will go ahead as planned or not.