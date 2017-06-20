Ehsaan Noorani, Amyt Datta, Miti Adhikari and more Set for Music Master Class Workshops

Co-organized by Kolkata’s Jamsteady, the four-day residential program includes the rundown on music, production and appreciation

For World Music Day, Kolkata musicians get a chance to interact with the best in the business as part of a four-day workshop just outside the city, that too at a rustic-vibe resort.

Simply called the Music Master Class, the residency program will include schooling by the likes of veteran guitarist Amyt Datta, Bollywood composer and guitarist Ehsaan Noorani, sound engineer and producer Miti Adhikari, live sound engineer Ankit Gandhi Lal, vocalist Arunima Dasgupta and drummer Sambit Chatterjee between June 21st and 24th.

Chatterjee, the drummer for metallers What Escapes Me and pop rockers The Ganesh Talkies, says his main focus will be on pulse and rhythm in music. He adds, “I’m going to go with how to deal with groove in a song. No matter what instrument you play, you need to have the funk! You need to know how it flows and how you make someone move.”

Apart from the program, guest faculty (yet to be announced) are also part of the workshops. Music Master Class closes with an all-star jam at the resort’s V Den entertainment complex, a gig that’s open to the public (Rs 500 entry) and will feature faculty, students and Kolkata musicians.

Music Master Class takes place between June 21st and 24th at Vedic Village Spa Resort, Kolkata. Workshop registration fees: Rs 19,900. Register here. More event details here.