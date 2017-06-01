Exclusive Premiere: Watch Fuzzy Logic’s Intimate Video Vignette “Mrs. You”

The music video chronicles the early stages of his relationship with his then-girlfriend and now wife as they traveled across India and France

It’s not very often that artists willingly let audiences into their personal lives. Family and friends are usually off limits and romantic relationships are almost never privy to fans. But Mumbai-born electronic producer Arfaaz Kagalwala aka Fuzzy Logic wants to change things up a little.

The music video for his new single “Mrs. You” off his upcoming EP of the same name chronicles the development of his relationship with his wife Justine Grandchamp. It follows them across Mumbai, parts of Gujarat, Marseille and Amsterdam before ending in Goa, where the couple tied the knot in 2016. It took Mumbai-based filmmaker Aman Mahajan almost two years to shoot and edit the footage, resulting in an intimate glimpse of a real couple’s journey of falling in love.

“Even on Facebook and social media, I’m really not someone who posts selfies of me and my wife,” says Kagalwala, while explaining that he did have his reservations about doing something like this and it took some time to understand Mahajan’s vision before he and Grandchamp agreed to proceed. Although Mahajan is a close friend of the couple, Kagalwala shares that the process was a little challenging for Grandchamp. “Personally, I’m quite comfortable in front of the camera,” Kagalwala says. “But Justine is very camera-shy. In fact, you’ll see many shots in the video where she’s putting up her hand like, ‘Okay stop.’ But Aman managed to make her feel comfortable and shoot even sometimes when we weren’t aware.”

“The challenge was to immerse myself in their very personal space and not affect it with my presence,” explains Mahajan, adding that he did his best to let the couple do their thing and stay out of their way in order to capture their bond as genuinely as possible. He adds that he got the idea to do it immediately after Kagalwala shared the track with him in 2015. “I just fell in love with it and I had to put images to his notes,” says Mahajan. “The story behind it is so compelling.”

The couple initially met in 2014 in Mumbai where Grandchamp was working. “In fact, it was her last week or so in the country was when we met. It was the end of her time in India but the beginning of our relationship,” says Kagalwala. Grandchamp had to return to her home in France and the couple were apart for six months, staying in touch via phone and the Internet. It was during this time Kagalwala wrote “Mrs You” before making the decision to fly to Europe to see Grandchamp again and see relationship through seriously. He says it was a split-second decision to have Mahajan accompany him, but it turned out to be worth it.

The music video is a collage of different mediums, alternating between Mahajan’s professional grade camera and iPhone, capturing integral moments whenever possible. It is at times reminiscent of the 1995 film Before Sunrise and Kagalwala mentions it also reminds him of French house duo Modjo’s 2000 video for “Lady (Hear Me Tonight)”— except in this case, nothing was scripted. Other than Kagalwala’s scenes as a ‘stowaway’ on a cargo ship at the beginning, he received no direction or instruction from Mahajan. “Nothing was pre-planned,” he says. “In the video, the moments where you see us coming together and meeting after so long were all spontaneous. Aman just happened to be there to capture it.”

Mahajan, who helmed the entire project, explains it was a very different process for a filmmaker used to working on feature films. “It really was very cathartic,” says Mahajan, adding that the realism in this kind of filmmaking is definitely something he wants to explore again. “Generally, on films and music videos, you have a crew of hundreds of people but this was something I got to create myself so it was a very gratifying experience.”