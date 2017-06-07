Exclusive Premiere: Mohit Mukhi Trio’s Bittersweet New Music Video
The Mumbai-based group piece together archival footage to tell the story of a soldier looking back on his life on "Are We Where We Want To Be"Artists, New Music, News & Updates, Videos June 07, 2017
Post the release of his solo debut album Running Shoes And A Thousand Dreams last year, Mumbai-based musician Mohit Mukhi is back with a fresh single as part of a new trio. Mohit Mukhi Trio features Mukhi on vocals and guitars, Heather Andrews on vocals and strings and Rahul Wadhwani on keyboards.
The music video for “Are We Where We Want To Be” is pieced together entirely with archival footage from the Thirties and Forties and it tells the story of a soldier looking back on his youth when he witnessed the unfolding of the Second World War.
Mukhi says, “Initially, I was a little skeptical because the song is pretty delicate, but it just worked for me when I watched some archival footage over it,” He adds, “The moment I heard the drums come in, I pictured black-and-white images of bombs and explosion.”
The video was made in collaboration with Mumbai-based filmmaker Suvajeet Duttagupta
Mohit Mukhi Trio consider “Are We Where We Want To Be” their first official release as a band and are currently working on an album which they plan to release later this year.
- Watch: Mumbai Singer-Songwriter Mohit’s Folksy Debut Single ‘Maybe This Time (August)’
- Exclusive Release: Singer-Songwriter Mohit Mukhi’s New Video ‘Until We Fade’
- Why Mumbai Venue Tuning Fork is Paying Artists with Studio Time
- Watch: Swarathma frontman Vasu Dixit on Playing at Genesis Foundation's JadhavGADH Music Festival
- New Releases: RnB from Bengaluru and metal from Chennai