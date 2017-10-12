Exclusive Premiere: Rika’s ‘No Need’ Gets a Glittery Remix from Brunelle

Share this:

Serbian-Indian singer Chandrika Darbari aka Rika made a splash online last month with the release of her debut single “No Need.” With over 550,182 views as of this article and counting, the track is a bright, blend of dance pop but gains a stronger, anthemic vibe thanks to Bristol-based DJ duo Brunelle.

“I wrote the song back in April and it was because I couldn’t sleep,” says Rika about the single. “It was 1 am and I went down to the piano and started playing around with some melodies, and the song actually came very naturally to me.” A highly positive track, “No Need” advocates kindness and understanding and coming together to enjoy life. The song adapts easily to acoustic and dance pop productions and Brunelle’s fast-paced, glittery rendition is no exception; the track gets bolder with the addition of build-and-drop dynamics and brings in a fresh, Calvin Harris-esque mass appeal.

Currently Rika is working on expanding her collaborations and discography—Brunelle’s take on “No Need” is simply the beginning. There’s an EP with a January release on the cards, as well as an LP she’s working on as a side project.

Listen to Brunelle’s remix of Rika’s “No Need” below: