Exclusive Release: Mutiny In March's Sorrowing 'The Heart Is Mended But The Scars Still Show'

The Gurugram-based hardcore band’s first single in more than two years is a moody shape-shifting love letter to emo post-hardcore

By   | News & Updates July 13, 2017

Mutiny in March for article

Artwork for “The Heart Is Mended But The Scars Still Show”

When Gurugram band Mutiny In March released their first set of songs – including their lead single “Till We Last” in 2012 – there was talk about how it wasn’t really “hardcore” but more metalcore-influenced. For their part, the hardcore band says it’s been “a natural progression” to find their sound.

The band, who came together in 2010, were on a three-year hiatus between 2013 and 2016, returning to play shows in New Delhi and Bengaluru by late 2016. Guitarist Shoumitro Roy says their sound evolved when they got back on the wagon. Their latest single “The Heart Is Mended But The Scars Still Show” comes across as a fresh approach to hardcore in India – with hues of champions of the genre, including Saosin and Alexisonfire. Roy adds, “We have always been fans of hardcore from the start and so naturally, our playing styles inclined towards playing hardcore. However, it has taken time. When it comes to the actual songwriting process, we sometimes do have to make conscious decisions to have a consistent sound, which we feel is important while writing. Our current sound is what we had been wanting to play and we now have something that we are proud of.”

Also See  Hear Gorillaz's New Psychedelic Disco Song, 'Sleeping Powder'

The song, recorded with New Delhi producer-guitarist Karan Singh, is the first step towards releasing their long-overdue debut album Behold A New Dawn. Despite several fluctuations in personnel – the band now has guitarist Roy, Gaurav Basnet on vocals, bassist Jatin Chhabra, guitarist Aditya Bali and drummer Sarthak Saxena – Mutiny In March have kept it going. The band says, “We have always wanted to stay active for sure. Roy and Jatin have been at it for about five years now, ever hopeful, that one day something will come of this.”

Listen to “The Heart Is Mended But The Scars Still Show”

