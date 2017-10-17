Five Crowdfunding Campaigns You Can Contribute To

Everyone from Mumbai metaller Demonstealer and singer-songwriter Dhruv Visvanath to Bengaluru prog band Rainburn are now funding their next release

It looks like Indian festival season (no, not the music festivals, but the other kind) is the best time for musicians to ask for support. Spending window notwithstanding, it’s an indication that there are quite a few releases coming up across genres and cities.

While crowdfunding has become a go-to resource for musicians and even music promoters for several years now, the platforms, perks and incentive have diversified. They now include things like newer websites, a home-cooked meal, and more. Here’s what you can expect from the artists and one documentary filmmaker.

Bengaluru Band Perfect Strangers Look for a Producer

With a goal of nearly Rs 10 lakhs started in September, there’s only eight days left to contribute to the Bengaluru rock band’s campaign towards creating their debut full-length album. The seven-track album by the six-piece band that came together in 2014 is set to release on January 31st, 2018. They’ve reached nearly Rs 8 lakhs, so stay tuned for their blend of jazz, pop, blues and prog rock soon.

Contribute to Perfect Strangers here.

New Delhi Singer-Songwriter Dhruv Visvanath’s Multiple Goals





Singer-songwriter and percussive guitarist Dhruv Visvanath only took nine days to reach his original goal of Rs 3 lakhs towards recovering costs from creating his second full-length album, The Lost Cause. Releasing music since 2011, New Delhi-based Visvanath has completed the follow-up to Orion [2015] and is now aiming at raising a total of Rs 5.5 lakhs in 25 days via Wishberry. The new goal is to step up P.R. and marketing, create a music video and feature Philadelphia composer Randy Slaugh (previously a contributor to prog acts such as Devin Townsend Project and Skyharbor) on a track.

Contribute to Dhruv Visvanath here.

Mumbai Metaller Demonstealer’s Drummer Mania



With Mumbai extreme metal band Demonic Resurrection’s new album Dashavatar out earlier this year, frontman Demonstealer aka Sahil Makhija is already working to release a five-track solo EP The Last Reptilian Warrior. The follow-up to his solo album This Burden Is Mine (which featured American act Nile’s drummer George Kollias) will include some of death metal’s most formidable names, including drummers such as Krimh (from Polish act Decapitated), Kevin Paradis, David Diepold and Romain Goulon (all of whom were live drummers for French band Benighted).

Pre-order Demonstealer’s new EP here.

Bengaluru’s Rainburn Cross Halfway Mark

Bengaluru prog rock band Rainburn has been playing a few new songs at their shows for the past year, ever since they embarked on Progworks on Wheels. Turns out, those songs are part of their upcoming 10-track debut album The Anthropic Conceit, which is centred on the concept of existentialism, as expressed through “the eyes of an artist.” The band aims to raise Rs 4.45 lakhs in 45 days, and they’re already past the halfway mark.

Contribute to Rainburn here.

Chennai Filmmaker’s Documentary on South East Asian Metal



Chennai-based filmmaker and music industry professional Roy Dipankar has been working on a documentary about the South East Asian underground metal scene for a few years now. Technical snags and funding issues weighing down, the filmmaker has turned to crowdfunding to raise Rs 5 lakhs towards production, post-production and “festival outreach” for the feature-length film Extreme Nation which features everyone from Mumbai metal veterans Demonstealer and Nitin Rajan (from metallers Primitiv) to Genocide Shrines from Sri Lanka and bands from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Contribute to Extreme Nation here.