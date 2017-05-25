Gig Preview: Bowjob feat. José Neil Gomes and Raj Verma (Yungraj)

The duo will present an audio-visual treat at their debut gig at Mumbai’s Summer House Café tonight

For multi-instrumentalist José Neil Gomes, life is as cinematic as it gets. When he’s not rehearsing, the singer-songwriter is constantly experimenting with new soundscapes in an effort to reflect the changing environment around him.

“I’ve been fascinated by sounds right from my childhood. Growing up in Goa, I had my fair share of visual nature treats, too,” says Gomes. “The sounds I heard were always accompanied by beautiful landscapes or people I saw. The interplay of both these wide spectrums is what created the experiences for me, which I cherish and I want to share with my audiences.”

Over the past ten years, Gomes has collaborated, recorded and performed with multiple musicians in Mumbai, and has been part of over 20 musical projects, ranging from folk act Kailasa, funk/jazz outfit Hipnotribe and the band led by Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan. However, Bowjob, his latest project, is a solo endeavor. The violin looping/synth/bass project combines music and projections to create an audiovisual experience for audiences—the live show du jour for indie electronica acts these days.

Though he may be rolling solo for now, Gomes’s upcoming debut show at Summer House Café in Mumbai features a collaboration with beatboxer and keyboardist Raj Verma, aka Yungraj of the popular a cappella group Voctronica. “Here’s a guy who’s so young and energetic, full of ideas, strongly believes in the improvisational qualities of music,” Gomes says. The show will also feature band members from Gomes’s other project, Stitch in Nine—drummer Dhir Mody and bassist Nathan Thomas—as well as guest musicians Gowri Jayakumar (guitars) and Vibhas ‘Titu’ Rahul (drums).

Catch Bowjob ft. Yungraj live at 9 pm at the Summer House Cafe, Mumbai today, May 25th.