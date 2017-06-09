Gig Preview: Generation WHY Edition 3 Presented by Rolling Stone India & antiSOCIAL

The third edition of the monthly gig series will feature Mumbai R&B/jazz outfit Kimochi Youkai, alt rockers HOOK as well as newcomers Gari-B and Friends and Native Indian

Mumbai gig series Generation WHY returns to antiSOCIAL Khar for its third edition on June 21st, in partnership with Rolling Stone India. “This time around the lineup is really different, and it is honestly really weird,” says organizer Aftab Khan. The artists scheduled to perform are hip-hop crew Gari-B and Friends, electronic artist Native Indian, alt rock band HOOK and R&B/jazz group Kimochi Youkai.

Mumbai musicians Gari-B and Friends–who released their viral video Gari-B Ki Kahaani | Tadpatri Talkies on Youtube in April–and Native Indian will be taking the stage for the first time. “Sidharth Raveendran, who performs as Gari-B, wasn’t too sure when I actually approached him,” says Khan. “A couple of days later he got back to me and said we’re kind of up for doing it as Gari-B and Friends.” Khan has been following electronic artist Native Indian’s music for some time now and decided to give the artist a chance at a debut live gig.

As for Kimochi Youkai and HOOK, though both bands have performed live before, this gig will be the first time they will both perform an all-original set. “I heard Kimochi Youkai on YouTube and thought their sound was kind of impressive,” says Khan. “I was talking to HOOK about doing a gig and the timing was just right to do an original set because they have a bunch of original material out, so I just wanted to get that kind of material out to people as well.”

Khan explains that picking an artist is a totally random process. Through his time as a Programmer/Events Executive at Hard Rock Café India, Khan has come across many artists who deserve a chance to play at big venues, but don’t get to. “For whatever reason, they don’t get to perform as often as they should,” he says. “I see a bunch of acts when I go for festivals and also looking at stuff on YouTube and Facebook helps in finding newer bands.”

Not only does Generation WHY give artists a chance to perform at a big venue and gain exposure, but it also makes a point of paying its performers. “A lot of these bands play a lot of competitions, so they are not getting paid to play those gigs,” says Khan. “I make it a point that every single band on my lineup does get paid.”

Khan believes that Generation WHY is expanding with every edition, but he’s secretive about what’s next for the gig series. “There is an announcement coming around next month which is going to tell you how it’s going to expand,” says Khan.“It’s going to become bigger for sure.”

Generation WHY Edition 3 Presented by Rolling Stone India & antiSOCIAL will take place on June 21st, 2017. For more information, click here.