Gig Preview: Norwegian Instrumental Rock Duo Aiming for Enrike Kick Off India Tour

The multi-city debut of the Oslo act takes place as part of Rock Street Journal’s Synthesize gig series; supports include Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator, Aswekeepsearching and Zokova

Loops, noise, breakneck drumming and shimmering guitars–Oslo’s Aiming for Enrike sure have a lot going on for a duo. Ahead of releasing their new album Las Napalmas on October 27th, drummer Tobias Ørnes Andersen and guitarist Simen Følstad Nilsen are bringing their high-energy sets to India this week.

Aiming for Enrike are visiting as part of music publication Rock Street Journal’s new multi-genre gig series called Synthesize. The tour kicks off today in New Delhi at Auro Kitchen and Bar, followed by shows at Mumbai’s Antisocial on October 5th, High Spirits Cafe in Pune on October 6th and The Humming Tree in Bengaluru on October 7th. Nilsen says, “We’re friends with (experimental jazz band) Jaga Jazzist and they played here three years ago, we had a really good impression of the country from them.”

The duo will be joined by experimental rock group Zokova in New Delhi, Mumbai/Pune post-rock band Aswekeepsearching and live electronica outfit Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator in Mumbai. The Pune and Bengaluru legs of the gig series will include sets by Aiming For Enrike and Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator.

On sharing the stage with Aiming For Enrike for three out of the four gigs, producer Donn Bhatt says, “We’re looking forward to this tour with them. We had a break the last couple of months.” Bhatt also explains that their set will include plenty of fresh material, he says, “There are a lot of new tunes we’re trying out on the set. [We are] looking forward to seeing how they translate at the show. We’re playing to a particular visual set.”

Synthesize Tour Dates

October 4th – Auro Kitchen and Bar, New Delhi w/ Aiming For Enrike and Zokova

October 5th – Antisocial, Mumbai w/ Aiming For Enrike, Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator and Aswekeepsearching

October 6th – High Spirits Café, Pune w/ Aiming For Enrike and Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator

October 7th – The Humming Tree, Bengaluru w/ Aiming For Enrike and Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator