Gig Preview: Secret Masters Sessions Encore in Mumbai

The Hindustani classical music gig series returns for its second edition this weekend

It’s not just indie alt rockers and metal bands who have talent pools that go unappreciated. For the world of Hindustani classical music, there’s Secret Masters Sessions, which was kicked off in April last year by Mumbai-based events company First Edition Arts.

They went on to curate four shows in the space of 11 months. Their first session was with eminent vocalist Arun Kashalkar. First Edition Arts co-founder Devina Dutt says, “The idea was that there were these excellent musicians but were virtually unknown and off the mainstream and even music lovers hadn’t heard of them or experienced their music. The thought was that they and their art and their music were a secret.”

The series is now back, entitled Secret Masters Sessions Encore presented by the Indian Music Group and First Edition Arts. Kashalkar returns to inaugurate the first show of the second edition, which will be held on June 24th at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. “When we concluded the first year, we started thinking that we need to do a follow-up series,” says Dutt.

Here is an excerpt from our interview with Dutt:

What can people expect at the show?

They can expect Hindustani classical music at his highest, purest and most exciting. There is this kind of myth and made up feeling about the music being boring and wouldn’t be of interest to young people. When you hear the music of Hindustani classical at Secret Masters you will see improvisation and artistry at its best and in particular the way Arun Kashalkar plays with rhythm. It’s very live and it’s not classical music for classical music sake, this is the real thing.

What are you hoping to achieve from the series?

I just want them [artists] to be heard more and more, I think these are the musicians who are kept on the margins. It’s a huge pity and loss to the ecosystem, because had they been around and had they been heard, they would have influenced the taste knowledge and preferences of younger musicians as well as audiences. Today, we are faced with musicians who are letting standards decline and are meeting audience’s tastes rather than guiding audiences and letting them know the great beauty that lies in this music. Instead of having a cultivated audience, you have to have musicians with integrity.

What is coming up next for the series?

Right now, it’s just a thought to take the artists abroad, but there is still so much to do. We are documenting everything too and we also want to take the artists into a studio and record them. I just feel perpetually greedy! I mean you’ve got to just hang out with them, because they really do represent the highest possibilities of Hindustani classical music.

