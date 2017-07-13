Home » Movies & TV, News & Updates » Grunge Doc ‘Hype!’ to Feature New Interviews, Outtakes in Collector’s Edition

Grunge Doc ‘Hype!’ to Feature New Interviews, Outtakes in Collector’s Edition

Deep dive into Pacific Northwest music scene to feature unreleased performances, audio commentary and more

By   | Movies & TV, News & Updates July 13, 2017

  Share
Share this:
hype-doc-9d731a66-da08-4862-8d9e-1e67e15c8786

The landmark grunge documentary ‘Hype!’ will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a collector’s edition boasting outtakes, new interviews and more.

The landmark grunge documentary Hype! will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a collector’s edition boasting outtakes, new interviews and more. The release also marks the first time Hype! has been available on Blu-ray.

The 1996 film captures the outbreak of grunge and the Pacific Northwest music scene in the early Nineties, with Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Mudhoney, Soundgarden and Melvins among the bands interviewed alongside grunge luminaries like Sub Pop’s Jonathan Poneman and Bruce Pavitt, K Records’ Calvin Johnson and more.

The documentary notably contains footage of Nirvana’s debut live performance of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” recorded April 17th, 1991 at Seattle’s OK Hotel.

The 20th anniversary Blu-ray and updated DVD, due out September 29th and available to pre-order through Shout! Factory, features a new audio commentary from director Doug Pray – an executive producer on HBO’s The Defiant Ones – plus bonus performances and outtakes, a featurette where original Hype! artists are interviewed two decades later, the Peter Bagge animated short Hate and more.

Share this:
Also See  Guitarist Bhrigu Sahni Weaves an Acoustic Soliloquy on New Album
  Share

Editor’s Pick: “KAADAL MANNAN” by Pulpy Shilpy

Gig Calendar

  • July 13th, 2017 Sooraj and The Shades in Mumbai at The Stables
  • July 13th, 2017 The Tripp in Mumbai at Hard Rock Cafe Andheri
  • July 14th, 2017 Demonic Resurrection, Grammy Winning Effort, The Cosmic Truth in New Delhi at AntiSocial
  • July 14th, 2017 Blackstratblues in Pune at High Spirits
  • July 15th, 2017 Infinite Cartwheels ft Skrat, The Ragamuffins, Last Known Surroundings in Hyderabad at Fubar Live

View Complete List



Coming Soon
PREVIOUS CONTESTS »
subscribe
Rolling Stone India
© 2017 Rolling Stone India. All Rights Reserved.