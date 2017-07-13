Grunge Doc ‘Hype!’ to Feature New Interviews, Outtakes in Collector’s Edition

Deep dive into Pacific Northwest music scene to feature unreleased performances, audio commentary and more

The landmark grunge documentary Hype! will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a collector’s edition boasting outtakes, new interviews and more. The release also marks the first time Hype! has been available on Blu-ray.

The 1996 film captures the outbreak of grunge and the Pacific Northwest music scene in the early Nineties, with Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Mudhoney, Soundgarden and Melvins among the bands interviewed alongside grunge luminaries like Sub Pop’s Jonathan Poneman and Bruce Pavitt, K Records’ Calvin Johnson and more.

The documentary notably contains footage of Nirvana’s debut live performance of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” recorded April 17th, 1991 at Seattle’s OK Hotel.

The 20th anniversary Blu-ray and updated DVD, due out September 29th and available to pre-order through Shout! Factory, features a new audio commentary from director Doug Pray – an executive producer on HBO’s The Defiant Ones – plus bonus performances and outtakes, a featurette where original Hype! artists are interviewed two decades later, the Peter Bagge animated short Hate and more.