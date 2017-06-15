Hear Hari & Sukhmani’s Captivating New Single ‘Chann’

The folktronica duo’s second release this year weaves in spacey synths and foot-tapping Punjabi grooves

Chandigarh folktronica duo Hari & Sukhmani have unveiled a fresh new song, titled “Chann.” The single is their second release this year, after their previous offering, the Punjabi-folk inspired track “Promises.” “We decided last year to get serious about releasing our music independently,” says vocalist/producer Hari Singh, one-half of the duo also featuring Hindustani classical vocalist Sukhmani Malik.

On “Chann,” (a folk ditty originally sung by legendary singer Surinder Kaur who is fondly called the ‘Nightangle of Punjab’), the band weave their signature strands of ambient synths, foot-tapping Punjabi grooves, and a refreshing English verse sung by Singh. “We build our music based on the soul of the song,” he says.

Hari & Sukhmani started out in 2008 and have since then built both an ever-expanding fanbase and a repertoire of innovative collaborations with folk musicians. They’re probably best-known for their 2012 MTV Coke Studio track “Chhalla” with esraj player Arshad Khan and percussionist Fakhroddin Ghaffari. Not to mention the popular “Maati” with percussionist Trilok Gurtu for The Dewarists the same year. More recently, Hari & Sukhmani joined hands with the Pakistani rock band Noori on the mellifluous “Yariyaan.”

Since the duo is short on time to record an album due to being on tour, they have decided that “Chann” will be followed up by a new single every month. Says Hari, “It’s important to give time and space to a single song; it makes more sense to release singles.”

Listen to “Chann” below: