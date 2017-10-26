Hear Selena Gomez’s Propulsive New EDM Song, ‘Wolves’

Share this:

Selena Gomez and producer Marshmello team up for “Wolves,” the upbeat, EDM-inflected tribute to the chase.

“I’ve been running through the jungle, I’ve been running with the wolves/ To get to you,” Gomez sings over heaps of handclaps.

In the video, released via Spotify, Gomez emerges from the shower to FaceTime the producer. As she writhes melodramatically around her living room in her pink satin robe and damp hair, Gomez shows how hot-blooded pursuits go down when you’re home alone, singing to a person who wears a bucket on his head.

During an interview with Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe, Gomez said “Wolves” was written while she was in Japan while she was “going through stuff.” This year, despite releasing a handful of catchy pop songs like “Bad Liar” and “Fetish,” Gomez revealed in September she had a kidney transplant due to lupus and was finally emerging from a medical hiatus.

“To be honest, I feel like I have two albums already completed,” Gomez said to Lowe about her musical designs for 2018. “I’m wanting to figure it out. It’s a lot sooner than I think people anticipate but I also want to call the shots. I want it to be good. I want it to be ready. I don’t want to do anything that feels forced. It’ll be soon, I definitely feel stoked about putting a piece together.”

