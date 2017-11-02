Hear U2’s Exuberant New Song Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Rapper adds inspirational cameo on band’s ‘Songs of Experience’ track “Get Out of Your Own Way”

U2 recruited Kendrick Lamar for a spoken word cameo on their exuberant new song “Get Out of Your Own Way,” the latest preview of their upcoming 14th LP, Songs of Experience.

The track opens with Bono crooning over a quiet electronic pulse and bass before building to an arena-size chorus that recalls the melodic surge of their 2000 hit “Beautiful Day.” Bono chronicles an ambiguous eternal struggle on the track, belting, “I could sing it to ya all night, all night/ If I could, I’d make it alright/ Nothing’s stopping you except what’s inside/ I can help you, but it’s your fight, your fight.”

Lamar, who previously recruited U2 for a cameo on his DAMN. track “XXX.,” appears in the song’s final section, delivering a brief monologue over the Edge’s rippling guitar.

Songs of Experience pre-orders include instant downloads of “Get Out of Your Own Way,” lead single “The Best Thing About Me” and the album version of “The Blackout,” which the band issued as a live performance video in August. Pre-orders of the deluxe edition – which features four additional tracks – also include Kygo’s remix of “You’re the Best Thing About Me.” On Wednesday, U2 detailed the track list for Songs of Experience, which Jacknife Lee and Ryan Tedder co-produced alongside Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow and Jolyon Thomas. The band also announced their 2018 North American eXPERIENCE + INNOCENCE Tour, which launches May 2nd in Tulsa, Oklahoma and concludes June 29th in Newark, New Jersey. Also See On the Charts: Linkin Park Get Sixth Number One LP With 'One More Light' Songs of Experience Track List 1. “Love Is All We Have Left”

2. “Lights of Home”

3. “You’re The Best Thing About Me”

4. “Get Out of Your Own Way”

5. “American Soul”

6. “Summer of Love”

7. “Red Flag Day”

8. “The Showman (Little More Better)”

9. “The Little Things That Give You Away”

10. “Landlady”

11. “The Blackout”

12. “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way”

13. “13 (There is a Light)”