Jayda G, Four Tet to Headline Magnetic Fields 2017

The annual music festival’s fifth edition announced international and Indian artists for their lineup yesterday

Rolling Stone India
Rolling Stone India Sep 14, 2017

Canadian DJ and producer Jayda G will perform at Magnetic Fields this year. Photo: Farah Nosh

Drawing on the theme of ‘Laws of Attraction,’ the 2017 edition of music and arts festival Magnetic Fields will explore a diverse music terrain by featuring a host of genre-bending artists from around the globe.

The annual music festival– which takes place from December 15th to 16th at Alsisar Mahal in Rajasthan–announced headliners that include British electronic music heavyweight Four Tet, American producer Machinedrum and Canadian DJ and producer Jayda G. The lineup, which was revealed yesterday also includes Indian acts like The Ska Vengers, Mumbai-based producer Sid Vashi and emotive electronic duo Ape Echoes (Ape Machines). Bengaluru’s Aerate Sound will open the festival.

Ben UFO, U.K. techno producer Paul Woodford, Indian DJ Stalvart John and Mumbai producer Sandunes will also be part of this year’s lineup. The festival will also feature Latin-jazz quartet The Latination with pianist Pradyumna Singh Manot, percussionists Emmanuel Simon and Premjit Dutta and bassist Bijit Bhattacharya alongside founder of The Piano Man Jazz Club Arjun Sagar Gupta and musicians like Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Kunal Netrapal, Sonic Shori and Rainer Pusch.

Click here for more details.

