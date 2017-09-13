KSHMR Announces First India Tour

The Indian-American producer will perform in six cities across the country this October and will feature guests like Nucleya, Jai Wolf and Anish Sood

Indian-American producer Niles Hollowell-Dhar aka KSHMR is set to begin his maiden India tour next month. Promoted by Percept Live, the tour kicks off on October 20th in New Delhi with a total of six cities on the list and will see New York electronic producer Jai Wolf as the opener.

The New Delhi leg (titled ‘Karma’) will also add desi bass king Nucleya, Goa-based producer Anish Sood and more to the lineup in an effort to raise donations for CRY (Child Rights and You), a non-profit organization for underprivileged children. “Having CRY be a part of this show is a huge honor for me because they address poverty at its brunt— the children,” said KSHMR in a statement.

Before gaining fame as KSHMR with tracks like “Karate,” “Secrets” and his 2016 EP The Lion Across The Field and establishing that fame with his 2017 EP Materia, the producer was one-half of the dance music duo The Cataracs with an expertise in booming party anthems (2010’s “Like a G6” and 2012’s “Bass Down Low”). His music as KSHMR however is deeper and more personal, disconnecting from party-vibes to blend Indian tradition and his experience as a global DJ to create a new brand of music. “This is my first tour in India— a homecoming of sorts and a moment I’ve long waited for,” said the producer. “I plan to give people an experience that reflects just how important it is to me.”

With shows often described as ‘cinematic,’ KSHMR had hinted to Rolling Stone India last year about what to expect when he finally tours in India. “All of my shows have a story in them that I’ve scored new music to, and they’re narrated and animated,” he had shared. “That in some way is inspired by Indian cinema because it’s never just the story or just the action or just the music; you put all those things together and you hear the songs in a new way.”

Ticket sales start on Saturday, September 15th 2017.

Check out the dates for KSHMR’s India tour below:

Greater Noida, October 20th 2017, India Exposition Mart: KSHMR & Sunburn Arena present KARMA a charity event for CRY

Bengaluru, October 21st 2017, E-Zone

Chennai, October 22nd 2017, VGP Beach Resort

Kolkata, October 27th 2017, Aquatica

Hyderabad ,October 28th 2017, HITEX Exhibition and Convention Centre

Mumbai, October 29th 2017, Mahalaxmi Racecourse