Lana Del Rey Unveils ‘Lust for Life’ Details, New Songs With A$AP Rocky

Singer, rapper reunite on "Summer Bummer," "Groupie Love," from upcoming LP

Lana Del Rey premiered two new A$AP Rocky collaborations, “Summer Bummer” and “Groupie Love,” from her upcoming Lust for Life LP via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show on Wednesday.

On “Summer Bummer,” Del Rey croons in her trademark, dark noir-pop style over a rattling trap beat. “Be my undercover lover, babe,” she sings. “Groupie Love” has a similarly lush production. Del Rey’s vocals and Rocky’s verses weave gently together over a swell of clicking percussion and harmony.

Del Rey and A$AP Rocky previously collaborated on “Ridin’,” an unreleased track originally recorded for the Kickdrums’ 2012 mixtape Follow the Leaders. The rapper also appeared in Del Rey’s 2012 video for Born to Die single “National Anthem,” playing John F. Kennedy to the singer’s Marilyn Monroe.

Lust for Life, out July 21st, is filled with high-profile cameos. The Weeknd appears on the title-track. Stevie Nicks will reportedly feature on a song called “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems.” In an April interview with Dazed, Del Rey revealed that Sean Lennon co-wrote and performed on a song called “Tomorrow Never Came.”

Del Rey’s fifth album will also include lead single “Love,” which she released in February. The vocalist recently debuted another new song, “Cherry,” onstage and released a contemplative ballad from the LP, “Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind,” inspired by mounting political tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Hear Lana Del Rey’s “Groupie Love” ft A$AP Rocky below:

Lust for Life Track List

1. Love

2. Lust for Life [ft. The Weeknd]

3. 13 Beaches

4. Cherry

5. White Mustang

6. Summer Bummer [ft. A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti]

7. Groupie Love [ft. A$AP Rocky]

8. In My Feelings

9. Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind

10. God Bless America – And all the Beautiful Women in It

11. When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing

12. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems [ft. Stevie Nicks]

13. Tomorrow Never Came [ft. Sean Ono Lennon]

14. Heroin

15. Change

16. Get Free