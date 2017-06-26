Liam Gallagher Announces New LP ‘As You Were,’ First Solo U.S. Tour

Former Oasis singer's first solo album due out in October with nine-date trek to follow in November

Liam Gallagher will release his new album As You Were, the former Oasis singer’s first solo LP, this October, with a North American tour to follow in November.

As You Were, which features Gallagher’s debut solo single “Wall of Glass,” arrives October 6th in a variety of formats, including vinyl, CD and a “special box set” complete with a color vinyl, an exclusive seven-inch, hardback book and an art print by Klaus Voorman, the artist behind the Beatles’ Revolver.

All formats are available to pre-order now through Gallagher’s site. “China Town,” the second single off As You Were, will arrive June 30th.

Gallagher also announced that he would embark on his first solo tour of North America, a nine-date trek that kicks off November 13th in San Francisco. Tickets for the tour go on sale June 29th; fans who purchase tickets will receive a physical or digital copy of As You Were.

.Liam Gallagher Tour Dates

November 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

November 18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

November 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

November 21 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

November 23 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

November 25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

November 27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

November 29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

November 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer