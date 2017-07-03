Home » New Music, News & Updates » Listen: India’s Youngest Collective Jwala Release Chill New Compilation

Comprising everything from ambient-leaning electronica to glitch-hop and dubstep, the nine-track 'Where There's Smoke' features producers from Mumbai and Pune

Collectives are so much better than cliques. And clearly, there are very few barriers to forming collectives and record labels. In the last three years, we’ve seen Mumbai’s Dasta, Bengaluru’s Consolidate, New Delhi’s Lowlit and Dualism Records and India-wide online radio station Boxout.fm.

The latest entrant is Jwala (possibly named after the ‘fire’ emoji), comprising some of the youngest bedroom producers in and around Mumbai and Pune – 16-year-old Veer Kowli aka Chrms, Japanese music-sampling Karan Kanchan, visual DJ and producer Moebius aka Nikunj Patel, Ayush Jajoria, Cowboy & Sailor Man aka Apurv Agrawal, Zzz aka Brij Dalvi (whose other project with Avit Rane, Three Oscillators, also features) and Sparkle and Fade aka Palash Kothari.

On their nine-track debut release, Jwala showcase a prominently easy-going, chillwave and ambient-leaning selection of songs. The slow jams take a detour just twice–once with dark, glitchy rap from Pune-based singer-songwriter Gowri Jayakumar under her alter-ego Pulpy Shilpy, and right at the end, with the disruptive dubstep and trap of Karan Kanchan. 

Made in dark rooms for late nights, this looks like the first of more compilations from Jwala, who clearly have a prolific set of producers on board.

