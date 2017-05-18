Listen: Selena Gomez’s Playful New Single, ‘Bad Liar’

The latest song from the American pop singer features a prominent Talking Heads sample

Selena Gomez new single “Bad Liar,” released this morning, takes an unexpectedly vocals-centric approach. The sound is a departure from her recent forays into electro-dance music, such as her previous single “It Ain’t Me” with tropical house vet Kygo. On “Bad Liar,” Gomez croons about refusing to admit her feelings for someone. Though the music video is only available on Spotify, the song is up on YouTube and Apple Music.

The video opens with Gomez’s hands tied up, singing from inside a television set. She remains bound for the rest of the music video, which alternates between shots of her writhing on the bed and on the floor of a smoky room.

Fans of American rock band Talking Heads will recognize the opening bass riff of Gomez’s single because it samples their 1977 classic “Psycho Thriller.”

Songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, who worked on this song as well as on Gomez’s second solo album, Revival, told Variety that Tina Weymouth’s legendary riff was the initial inspiration for the song, the reason being that “Selena and Julia are Talking Heads-obsessed.” Gomez’s debut performance of “Bad Liar” is likely to be at the Billboard Music Awards later this year.