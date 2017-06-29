M.I.A., Solange, Die Antwoord, Justice to Headline Dour Festival 2017 in Belgium

Earl Sweatshirt, Kaytranada, Little Simz and Pusha T are among the other artists slated to take the stage at the alternative music festival this July

Dour Festival returns for its 28th edition this year with an illustrious line-up of big name artists from around the world. The festival was founded by Carlo Di Antonia in 1989 and takes place in Dour, Belgium annually with the intent to showcase and celebrate alternative music. Every year, the festival draws over 230,000 attendees from far corners of the globe, attracting festival-goers with their eclectic artist line-up, A-list headliners and state of the art production.

The 2017 edition will be held from July 12th to July 16th on the scenic terrains of Borinage Terrils, just outside of Dour, with more than 200 acts from 28 countries on seven stages. The festival has seen performances from the likes of Sigur Rós, The Prodigy, Mobb Depp, ODESZA and Wiz Khalifa.

This year, outspoken British rapper and producer M.I.A. will headline the festival on Wednesday, followed by equally vociferous South African rap group Die Antwoord on Saturday. Alternative R&B queen Solange will take to the main stage on Thursday ahead of veteran American rapper NAS’ performance on Friday. French electronic giants Justice will close out the festival on Sunday night.

The Die Antwoord performance is particularly significant as it follows the group’s announcement that they will disband in September 2017 after the release of their next album.

Other alternative music rising stars and veterans slated to perform at Dour this year are British R&B artist Little Simz, Canadian electro-funk maestro Kaytranada, indie stalwarts Two Door Cinema Club, French electronic darlings Phoenix, and slick-rapping American hip-hop star Earl Sweatshirt.

Although Dour prides itself as a mecca for indie, alternative sound, there is plenty to keep the electroheads entertained, as the festival has its fair share of underground electronic artists. Along with massive acts like Goldie, Trentemoller, Jagwar Ma and The Black Madonna, Dour has multiple stages spotlighting techno, drum’n’bass, dubstep and even reggae.

Critical Soundsystem (featuring Emperor/Enei/Kasra) will bring drum’n’bass beats and thumps to the Red Bull stage on Thursday, followed by electronic veteran Adam Beyer, who will round out the same stage on Sunday.

Stwo and Snakehips are set to bring their brands of sexed up beat music to Dour this year, but if moody melancholia is more your thing, head over to Christian Löffler’s set on Thursday night.

Belgium-based hip hop maestro Lefto curates his own stage every year at Dour Festival. This year, Lefto will feature acts like American electronic producer Machinedrum LIVE, The Gaslamp Killer, Lefto himself, Soulection Joe Kay B2B The Whooligan and more.

Click here for the full line-up and more information.

Watch the lineup film below: