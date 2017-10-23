Mumbai’s Royal Opera House Announces New Venue The Quarter

The “1950s art deco jazz bar” style venue in the recently refurbished Opera House will host intimate shows featuring musicians from around the world

Last year, Mumbai’s Royal Opera House–the only remaining opera house in the country–underwent extensive renovations to restore its early 20th century facade and interiors. This year, the Opera House opened its doors to the public once again, hosting local and international opera, theater and music. Now, the Royal Opera House has announced a new initiative, The Quarter, which will launch on October 26th.

The new venue, which is housed within the Opera House, will serve food and drinks, in addition to hosting music and theater. The Quarter’s first venture, of three more to come, is a nightly gig series called “Live at The Quarter.” The series will kick off this Thursday, with the first performances featuring artists like bassist Mohini Dey, sax player Sean Freeman of Level 42 and The Quarter co-founder Ranjit Barot.

The Quarter is intended to “put music first,” by placing emphasis on state-of-the-art acoustics and showcasing talent from across the country. The venue, which labels itself as evocative of a “1950s art deco jazz bar,” also seeks to carve a place on the global stage, and as its first step to that end, has announced a show featuring Grammy award-winning Tuareg group Tinariwen on November 8th.