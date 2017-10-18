Type to search

New Music: From Mumbai Metal to Bengaluru Acoustic Instrumental Rock

This month, we round up the latest releases from guitarist Jatin Talukdar, singer-songwriter Rahul Rajkhowa and an exclusive stream of Mumbai metal band Eternal Returns’ new single

Anurag Tagat Oct 18, 2017

Mumbai metallers Eternal Returns. Photo: Alcantro D'Costa

“Mumbai” by Eternal Returns

City-based metallers Eternal Returns’ new single starts slow but builds up its aural assault, with long and tormented growls. Titled “Mumbai,” the song draws lyrical influence from the Terrorist Attacks of November 26, 2008, talking about how, perhaps, people of the city grappled with their anger, frustration and resignation.

“Escapism” by Jatin Talukdar

Mumbai-based guitar whiz Jatin Talukdar hops between metal eras faultlessly on his fourth single “Escapism,” from soaring solos to steely riffs and grooves that traverse heavy metal and djent, adding a surprise violin solo from Ajay Jayanthi (from Mumbai fusion/prog metallers Paradigm Shift). Although not seen in the video, bassist Ashwin Shriyan (currently part of instrumental prog band The Minerva Conduct) adds the low-end on this track.

Synapses at Work by Layer

Listen here.

Mumbai-based producer Chaitanya Bulusu, who is part of electronica duo Krazy Electrons, has released his latest EP under the moniker Layer, drawing from tech, electronic, psychedelic trance. On his six-track EP, Layer mingles spiritual vocal patterns with hypnotic beats on songs like “Optical Amour,” while handling a dizzying amount of layers building up on “Ghost Train of Zanetti, Pt 2.”

“The Flood” by Rahul Rajkhowa

New Delhi-based singer-songwriter Rahul Rajkhowa – also part of pop/alt rock band Paperboat – turns his attention to the plight of his home state of Assam when the floods ravage it each year, causing widespread damage and displacement. Over a warm guitar line and a hymn-like intonation, Rajkhowa sings “Water water water everywhere/Not a single drop to drink but do you care?” through footage of lives and homes affected by flooding that took place throughout Assam in August.

Also See  New Music: Bengaluru Metalcore, J-Step, Goan Ambient and more

First Visit to Camp Telepathy by Stuck In November          

After their formidable 2016 EP First Slice of Cake, Bengaluru instrumental act Stuck In November return with a fairly different direction, trading in electronic blips and guitar wizardry for acoustic guitars, brushes, clarinet, twinkly and unearthly sounds on First Visit to Camp Telepathy. With one song (“Strongs”) retooled into an acoustic version of sorts, the trio include everything from accordion to banjo over a bedding of samples that make their four tracks seem like a whimsical soundtrack to an adventure through the forests. 

“Survive” by Soulbridge

Now based out of New Delhi, rock duo Soulbridge’s new single “Survive,” off their upcoming album Overdrive turn to solid rock ‘n roll riffage that morphs perfectly into a befittingly smoldering guitar solo. While they’ve used footage of war and skirmishes, the band says it’s juxtaposed against Motorhead’s late frontman Lemmy’s idea of rock ‘n roll never dying and continuing to inspire.

