Watch: Of Mice & Men’s Surprise Single “Back To Me”

The song follows the American metalcore band's comeback track “Unbreakable,” released earlier this year

In a bid to surprise their fans, American metalcore band Of Mice & Men have released a brand new single titled “Back To Me.” The emotional and uplifting track explores clean vocals, complex harmonies and Of Mice & Men’s signature intricate guitar.

“A lot of times we write songs for our fans but sometimes we write songs for ourselves,” says lead vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley. “So the songs that are meant to encourage our fans are really in a way me trying to encourage myself. “Back To Me” was very much about that, about finding that passion that can drive you to take that step into the unknown.”

Pauley shares with us that the band wrote “Back To Me” in a log cabin in L.A. before recording it with Grammy-nominated producer Howard Benson (Sepultura, My Chemical Romance). The track was then mixed by Grammy winner Chris Lord-Alge (Deftones, Muse) and mastered by Chris Athens (Drake, Ozzy Osbourne). The accompanying video portrays the band’s hectic schedule over the past few months as they travel, tour and reconnect with their fans after the departure of former frontman Austin Carlile.

“It can be scary, you know?” says Pauley. “It’s scary for a lot of people. Whether it’s starting a new job or graduating high school and joining college or starting a family… For us, it’s continuing on the band without Austin so that song was hugely important to write.”

