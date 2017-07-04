On the Charts: DJ Khaled Edges Imagine Dragons for Number One

Prince's 'Purple Rain' returns to Top 10 thanks to remastered and rarities-filled reissue

DJ Khaled edged out Imagine Dragons to take Number One on the Billboard 200 as the producer’s Grateful sold 149,000 total copies in its debut week.

Khaled’s latest all-star affair gave him his second straight chart topper – following 2016’s Major Key – even though Grateful was largely powered by streaming equivalent albums, or SEAs; only 50,000 units of the 149,000 haul came from traditional album sales, Billboard reports.

At Number Two, Imagine Dragons’ Evolve sold 147,000 total copies – just 2,000 shy of Khaled – but manufactured sales of 109,000 traditional copies, over double Grateful‘s total. Evolve also enjoyed the best debut for any rock album in 2017.

Prince‘s Purple Rain returned to the Top 10 at Number Four thanks to the album’s remastered and rarities-filled reissue, which sold 52,000 total copies. Only one more new release broke the Top 10: 311’s Mosaic at Number Six.

After three straight weeks of female artists atop the Billboard 200, this week’s Top 10 was bereft of female artists entirely as all three Number One holders – Katy Perry, Halsey and last week’s champ Lorde – fell out of the upper tier.

Kendrick Lamar’s Damn. held steady at Number Three, followed by 2 Chainz’ Pretty Girls Like Trap Music (Number Five), Ed Sheeran’s Divide (Seven), Drake’s More Life (Eight), Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic (Nine) and the Moana soundtrack at Number 10.

Depending on how the Billboard 200 tabulates the Tidal streams of Jay Z’s 4:44, the rapper could find himself in a race for Number One against Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, Stone Sour’s Hydrograd and the Baby Driver soundtrack.