Photos: Mix The City Kolkata

Share this:

The British Council-helmed gobal music project Mix The City made another round through India last month via a gig in Kolkata. Curated by Israeli producer Ophir Kutiel aka Kutiman, the mix for Kolkata included several classical instrumentalists on the lineup, both live and on the Mix The City website.

The musicians featured at the launch gig included percussionist Tanmoy Bose, multi-instrumentalist Subir Ray, bassist Moinak ‘Bumpy’ Nag Chowdhury, ghatam percussionist Somnath Roy, sitarist Deepsankar Bhattacharjee and electronic producer Yidam. These artists and more are all featured on the music project’s interactive website.

Mix The City has so far had sessions in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata with Chennai geared up to be the next location. The four versions aim to showcase the diversity of sound, music and cultural influences in each city; 12 musicians from each region record 24 samples (two loops per musician) that are compiled into a shareable four-minute YouTube track that will feature on the main Mix the City website and allow users to make their own short tracks using each sample.

Check out photos from the event below:

All photos courtesy of the British Council