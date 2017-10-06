Premiere: Israeli Metallers Arallu’s Tormenting New Song ‘Only One Truth’

Share this:

For nearly 20 years, metallers Arallu—hailing from the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adummim near Jerusalem—have been as outspoken as possible about genocide, war and religion. Frontman Genie King a.k.a. Butchered says, “When you make the music you like and believe in truly, 20 years goes fast.”

On their sixth album, aptly titled Six (out via Transcending Obscurity), they continue to find the balance between Middle East sounds of the saz and darbuka (and other instruments) alongside a shattering death metal blend. Despite the decades in existence, Genie notes that “it’s not easy to get the spotlight” of the metal world. “Our music is not easy for the western ears with the middle east sound, and not easy for the east with the heavy metal sound. We need to work hard to find the right audience for our style of music.”

On the latest single “Only One Truth,” they strike at hardline fanatics who propagate war – from the Islamic State to European and American military presence. Genie says about the gnashing track and how it mirrors the concept of Six, “Arallu’s concept mirrors the human race, the hypocrisy of the governments all around the world including Israel, and the unwillingness and fear to fight the extremist religious leaders. The situation here is not easy, especially in Jerusalem and Israel. We live in days of war because of religions, and that religious hatred has inspired our music and lyrics.”

Featured photo: Ariel Ifergan.