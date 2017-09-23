Type to search

Review: Macklemore Eschews Deep Thoughts for a Good Time on ‘Gemini’

Our take on the first solo LP from the rapper since 2005

Jon Dolan Sep 23, 2017

Macklemore performs at Vh1 Supersonic in Pune on February 11th, 2017. Photo: Mitsun Soni

‘Gemini’ album artwork

Macklemore‘s first post-fame LP minus longtime partner Ryan Lewis finds the Seattle MC unburdened by stardom or the social concern that turns his woke anthems into online firestorms – “I’m a motherfuckin’ icon/Boots made of python,” he raps on “Willy Wonka,” a creeping track with Offset of Migos. Partying tunes like the funky “Firebreather” sometimes feel like not much more than a rich white guy bragging. But Macklemore’s trademark awkward humanity comes through on “Good Old Days,” a reflection on aging (with Kesha), and “Church,” a thank-you letter to making it that’s warm, vivid, earnest and earned.

