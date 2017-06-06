Rolling Stone India Goes #OffStage: Introducing a New Photo Series

Take a sneak peek into the life of an artist beyond the stage in this intimate album

Much like music itself, musicians operate at constantly changing rhythms. On stage, the artist is part of two different relationships: the artist-audience relationship which could be called a whirlwind romance, which hits off with the first note and ends with the set. The other, however, is more permanent. Musicians and instruments share a bond which extends off-stage, into a personal space.

While performing may be extroversive a function, writing is a deeply intimate exercise. It is natural for an artist to feel at home, forming a ‘live-in’ relationship with their instruments and the rooms in which they create music. There are a few who try and strike a balance between life on the stage and off it, but for most, the line between the two are blurring.

So what does being in a relationship with your instrument look like? Over the next few weeks, artists across several genres including pop/rock singer-songwriter Tejas Menon, death-metaller Sahil Makhija, electronic producer Ox7gen and more invite Rolling Stone India into their homes for a glimpse.

Photographs by Swaraj Sriwastav