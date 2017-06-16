Rolling Stone India Monthly Playlist Series: June

Don’t let the rain get you down: blast our latest playlist as you curl up by the window with a cup of chai

Monsoon is in full flow in some parts of the land; others are awaiting (or dreading) the rains anxiously. No matter where you are, or how much you hate or love the rain, there’s no denying that visceral thrill you get when you see impending storm clouds brewing on the horizon. It’s the same feeling that great music inspires, one that we’ve kept in mind while compiling our first playlist of the monsoon.

Every month, we publish a playlist of all our favorite new releases from South Asian artists and the latest musicians we’ve interviewed. Here are the 10 best tracks we’ve been digging this June, listed in one handy SoundCloud playlist for your listening pleasure. This month our list includes an electric track from producer Sid Vashi, an enchanting Punjabi number from folktronica duo Hari & Sukhmani, supine guitar music from L.A.-based singer-songwriter Rounak Maiti and more.

Hit the “like” button on our playlist and follow our SoundCloud page to keep updated on what we’re tuning into each month.