Home » Monthly Playlist, New Music, News & Updates » Rolling Stone India Monthly Playlist Series: June

Rolling Stone India Monthly Playlist Series: June

Don’t let the rain get you down: blast our latest playlist as you curl up by the window with a cup of chai

By   | Monthly Playlist, New Music, News & Updates June 16, 2017

  Share
Scroll down to listen to Rolling Stone India's latest Monthly Playlist, featuring handpicked new tracks from the past month.

Scroll down to listen to Rolling Stone India’s latest Monthly Playlist, featuring handpicked new tracks from the past month.

Monsoon is in full flow in some parts of the land; others are awaiting (or dreading) the rains anxiously. No matter where you are, or how much you hate or love the rain, there’s no denying that visceral thrill you get when you see impending storm clouds brewing on the horizon. It’s the same feeling that great music inspires, one that we’ve kept in mind while compiling our first playlist of the monsoon.

Every month, we publish a playlist of all our favorite new releases from South Asian artists and the latest musicians we’ve interviewed. Here are the 10 best tracks we’ve been digging this June, listed in one handy SoundCloud playlist for your listening pleasure. This month our list includes an electric track from producer Sid Vashi, an enchanting Punjabi number from folktronica duo Hari & Sukhmani, supine guitar music from L.A.-based singer-songwriter Rounak Maiti and more.

Hit the “like” button on our playlist and follow our SoundCloud page to keep updated on what we’re tuning into each month.

  Share

A New Beginning by Out of Office
  • June 16th, 2017 Switcheroo in Shillong at Cloud 9
  • June 16th, 2017 FRNDSxFMLY ft. Almost, Deidra, _RHL x Disco Puppet in Bengaluru at The Humming Tree
  • June 18th, 2017 Insurgence 3.0 ft Systemhouse 33, Halahkuh, Dirge, Midhaven in Mumbai at AntiSocial
  • June 18th, 2017 Dhatu Drishya Adhyaya 5 ft Colossal Figures, Adamantium, Killkount, The Forbidden Ritual, Dreamscapade in New Delhi at AntiSocial
  • June 21st, 2017 Generation WHY ft Gari-B and Friends, Hook, Native Indian, Kimochi Youkai in Mumbai at AntiSocial
complete gig calendar »



Coming Soon
PREVIOUS CONTESTS »
subscribe
Rolling Stone India
© 2017 Rolling Stone India. All Rights Reserved.