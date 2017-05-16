Home » Monthly Playlist, Music, New Music, News & Updates » Rolling Stone India Monthly Playlist Series: May

Rolling Stone India Monthly Playlist Series: May

Our latest playlist is full of fresh, cool tunes by Prateek Kuhad, Swet Shop Boys and more to help you beat the heat this summer.

Scroll down to listen to Rolling Stone India's latest Monthly Playlist, featuring handpicked new tracks from the past month.

If you aren’t feeling the heat right now, you either have excellent air conditioning systems at your fingertips or you live at an elevation somewhere. We’re envious either way, as temperatures across the country soar and stickiness pervades the atmosphere. Thankfully, good music is like that weird, unseasonable lightning storm that moved through the western coasts last week, providing a burst of electricity and much-needed chill.

Every month, we publish a playlist of all our favorite new releases from South Asian artists. Here are the 10 best tracks we’ve been digging this May, listed in one handy SoundCloud playlist for your listening pleasure. This month our list includes a fresh track from Mumbai singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza, a sweet Hindi tune from indie singer Prateek Kuhad and a slick, sample-heavy hip-hop romp from Swet Shop Boys, the collab between Indian American rapper Heems (formerly of Das Racist) and Riz Ahmed, the Pakistani-British emcee and actor.

Hit the “like” button on our playlist and follow our SoundCloud page to keep updated on what we’re tuning into each month.

I'm Just Kidding by Cowboy and Sailor Man
