Rolling Stone India Partners with All About Music for its Debut Edition

The two-day conference and workshop will serve as a networking platform for the music industry; to feature speakers such as Amit Trivedi, Nucleya, Vijay Nair and more

In a bid to nurture the growing music community in India, Rolling Stone India has partnered with All About Music for its debut session this month. Organized by TM Talent Management, the conference will take place on September 18th and 19th at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s hotel.

All About Music seeks to develop opportunities within and outside India for artists, producers, managers, promoters and other stakeholders in the country’s music business. The conference also aims at putting India on the map globally by identifying and working towards additional marketing and revenue streams for international acts to gain exposure among the Indian music industry and its consumers. The event will feature a slew of Indian and global industry bigwigs taking part in panel discussions and hosting master classes and workshops.

The panels will broach wide-ranging topics around the business of music, including licensing and copyright, digital streaming and music on social media, developing trends, artist management and marketing, deployment and distribution, among others. Some of the speakers include Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi, media enterprise Only Much Louder founder Vijay Nair, Rolling Stone India Executive Editor Nirmika Singh, Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Sony Music India & Middle East, among others.

Says Radhakrishnan Nair, Publisher&Editor-in-Chief, Rolling Stone India. “Both Rolling Stone India and All About Music share a common vision for the Indian music community—to help create a robust infrastructure and fertile climate for artists and their teams to give it their best. We are happy to combine forces with All About Music and work on that front together.”

Tarsame Mittal, founder of TM Talent Management, adds, “All About Music is very happy to have Rolling Stone India as a partner for its debut edition,” said. “Rolling Stone reflects All About Music’s endeavor to see the music industry in a more inclusive and holistic light. We are thrilled to have a partner on board who truly support and understands our vision.”

Register for All About Music here.