#RSOffStage feat. Vasuda Sharma: ‘I Create Effortlessly When I am on My Own’

The Mumbai-based singer-songwriter opens up about what she does in her downtime and when she feels most creative for our photo series on artists’ lives beyond the stage

For singer-songwriter Vasuda Sharma, creativity flows with relaxation. We caught up with Sharma in between meetings and rehearsals at her breezy Goregaon residence to know more about how she likes to unwind in her personal space.

“I am quite a loner and I create effortlessly when I am on my own,” says Sharma, who used to be part of now-defunct pop group Aasma. “The room where I have my set-up makes me feel relaxed and off-guard, that’s when music happens for me.” She is not entirely alone, though; the musician is a feline lover and loves spending time with her cats when not with her instrument of choice–the ukulele.

Sharma adds that she feels lit up when she enters her room, which is done up in vibrant colors. Various corners of the space have been utilized for photo shoots and music videos. However, when not writing music, Sharma finds other ways to chill.

“I like cooking occasionally, but absolutely love making different kinds of smoothies,” she says. “I also play dodgeball every Sunday. It is one of the best therapies I have discovered recently.”

Performing the same set over and over in front of a hit-craving audience for prolonged periods can be very taxing on a creative mind and spirit, but Sharma has her own ways to kill the monotony.

“On special days, I blast music at home and sing and dance in front of my cats,” she says. “They usually don’t care. Sometimes when they do, they just run away and hide somewhere.”

